CBN Tennis Open champion hails apex bank

New champion in the men’s singles category of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship Joseph Imeh, has hailed the intervention of the apex bank in the development of the sport in the country.

Umeh, on Sunday, defeated Nonso Madueke 6-3, 3-1 retired to emerge champion of the 42nd edtion of the tournament.

Umeh, in a post-match interview, attributed his success to hardwork and divine help; and last year’s semifinalist said he was thrilled by continuous involvement of the CBN in the growth of tennis. “I thank God for this victory; I also want to express gratitude to the CBN for their sponsorship of this tournament.

They have been doing this for more than 40 years and instead of slowing down, they have extended it to juniors. This is commendable,” he said.

Similarly, women’s singles defending champion, Oyinlomo Quardre, humiliated US- based Marylove Edwards by defeating her 6-0, 6-0 to retain her crown.

