Sports

CBN Tennis Open champion hails apex bank

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

New champion in the men’s singles category of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship Joseph Imeh, has hailed the intervention of the apex bank in the development of the sport in the country.

 

Umeh, on Sunday, defeated Nonso Madueke 6-3, 3-1 retired to emerge champion of the 42nd edtion of the tournament.

 

Umeh, in a post-match interview, attributed his success to hardwork and divine help; and last year’s semifinalist said he was thrilled by continuous involvement of the CBN in the growth of tennis. “I thank God for this victory; I also want to express gratitude to the CBN for their sponsorship of this tournament.

 

They have been doing this for more than 40 years and instead of slowing down, they have extended it to juniors. This is commendable,” he said.

 

Similarly, women’s singles defending champion, Oyinlomo Quardre, humiliated US- based Marylove Edwards by defeating her 6-0, 6-0 to retain her crown.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Osaka fights back against Azarenka to win US Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  Naomi Osaka demonstrated her growing maturity to fight back against Victoria Azarenka in a compelling US Open final and claim her third Grand Slam title. Japanese fourth seed Osaka, 22, won 1-6 6-3 6-3 for her second US Open title. Osaka was overwhelmed in the first set and was in danger of trailing 3-0 […]
Sports

EPL: Klopp, Wilder disagree over Anfield VAR calls

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jürgen Klopp claimed Liverpool were “disadvantaged” by VAR once again as his side overcame a controversial penalty award and a disallowed Mohamed Salah goal to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Anfield. The Premier League champions moved level on points with Everton at the top of the table thanks to Roberto Firmino’s first goal of the season […]
Sports

JUST IN: Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt. The Egyptian Football Federation said on Friday that Salah, 28, returned a positive test but is not displaying any symptoms. They added that the other members of the team had tested negative, reports the BBC. Egypt host Togo in Africa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: