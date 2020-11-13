CBN Tennis Open: Defending champion bundled out

The 2020 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship has claimed its biggest casualty after tournament top seed and defending champion in the men’s singles Emmanuel Sylvester was knocked out on Thursday.

Sylvester was shocked by seventh seed player, Musa Mohammed, who handed down a 6-7, 4-6, 4-2 retired as he bids the tournament bye. Madueke eased past seed 4, Thomas Otu, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Also through to today’s semi-finals is the CBN Senior tennis women top seed and defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadre who earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over unseeded Jesutoyosi to come face to face with two-time former champion, Sara Adegoke, in the battle of ‘titans’ that could also be described as the final before the final of the women’s singles category. Adegoke dismissed tournament seed 3, Aanu Aiyegbusi, 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals while unseeded Omolade Aderemi was sent packing by tournament seed 8, Osariemen Airhunwunde who defeated her 6-2, 6-3.

Like this: Like Loading...