Sports

CBN Tennis Open: Defending champion bundled out

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The 2020 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship has claimed its biggest casualty after tournament top seed and defending champion in the men’s singles Emmanuel Sylvester was knocked out on Thursday.

Sylvester was shocked by seventh seed player, Musa Mohammed, who handed down a 6-7, 4-6, 4-2 retired as he bids the tournament bye. Madueke eased past seed 4, Thomas Otu, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Also through to today’s semi-finals is the CBN Senior tennis women top seed and defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadre who earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over unseeded Jesutoyosi to come face to face with two-time former champion, Sara Adegoke, in the battle of ‘titans’ that could also be described as the final before the final of the women’s singles category. Adegoke dismissed tournament seed 3, Aanu Aiyegbusi, 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals while unseeded Omolade Aderemi was sent packing by tournament seed 8, Osariemen Airhunwunde who defeated her 6-2, 6-3.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

So sad losing to Ghana in the semifinal of 2014 CHAN –Ikenna Hillary

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Ikenna Hillary was part of the first Nigerian team that qualified for the African Nations Championships (CHAN) in 2014 after missing out of the previous two editions. The Sunshine Stars of Akure midfielder told CHARLES OGUNDIYA that Nigeria players who are playing outside the country find it difficult to return home because of the atmosphere […]
Sports

EPL: Burnley ‘strongly condemns’ banner flown above Etihad Stadium during Man City game

Posted on Author Reporter

    Burnley says it “strongly condemns” those behind a banner reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ that was towed by an aircraft over Etihad Stadium during Monday’s match against Manchester City. The aircraft circled over the stadium just after kick-off in City’s 5-0 win, reports the BBC. Burnley and City players and staff had taken a […]
Sports

Ajagba on the cards to fight TFury Dec

Posted on Author Our Reporters

If the words of the Nigerian and United States based undefeated heavyweight boxer, Efe Ajagba’s promoter, Bob Arum are anything to go by, the World Boxing Council (WBC) world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, will be fighting the former in London in December. Arum has revealed that the Nigerian Olympian is one of the contenders lined […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: