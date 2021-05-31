Sports

CBN Tennis Open: Imeh, Quadre retain titles

The defending champion of the men’s singles title of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Open tournament, Imeh Joseph, survived an early scare to record 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over Oparaoji Uche to retain title. Imeh carted home the giant trophy plus the N1m star prize at stake.

 

The story was not different in the women’s singles category where reigning champion, Oyinlomo Quadre, wasted no time in dispatching American based Marylove Edwards, 6-1, 6-0 to claim her straight third title.

 

Besides the giant trophy, Quadre, who pocketed the N1m women’s singles star prize, also paired with Asogba Toyin to lift the women’s doubles title following their 6-1, 6-0 victory over the duo of Salami Khadijat and Adeusi Jesutoyosi.

 

The men’s doubles title went to the duo of Adehi Oche and Musa Mohammed who forced the pair of Abamu Mattew and Michael Chima to retire at 5-0 in the first set.

