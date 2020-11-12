CBN Tennis Open: Imeh, Sylvester cruise to quarterfinals

Tournament number two seeded player Joseph Imeh on Wednesday easily dispatched off number 15 seed, Clifford Enosoregbe, to zoom into the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2020 Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship. Imeh, who reached the semifinal of the 2019 edition of the foremost senior tennis tournament, defeated Enosoregbe 6-2, 3-0 rtd to reach the last eight in the men’s singles. Also through to the quarterfinals is the men’s singles was the defending champion, Emmanuel Sylvester, who eased past Michael Chima, 6-3, 6-3 while Musa Mohammed booked his place in the quarter-finals with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Sylvanus Abang.

In the men’s doubles category, top seed Sylvester paired with Enosoregbe to defeat the duo of Philip Abayomi and Tochukwu Ezeh, 7-5,3-6, 10-4. Imeh also combined with Albert Bikom to beat the pair of Adebisi Ayorinde and Michael Okechukwu 6-1, 6-3 while Sunday Emmanuel paired with Nonso Madueke to snatch a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Friday Gabriel and Abdulmalik Kabiru. Also victorious was seed 14, Christian Paul, who combined effectively with Musa Mohammed to stop the duo of Leo Emmanuel and Kushimo Usman while Emmanuel Idoko paired with Ochei Adelu to beat Wilson Igbinovia and Ayoola Michael to stroke into the second round of the men’s doubles event.

In the women’s category, top seed, Oyinlomo Quadre, had an effective combination with her singles first round victim, Serena Teluwo, to beat their much older opponents, Omotayo Osewa and Toyin Osogba, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round.

