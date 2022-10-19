CBN tightens liquidity as inflation fight escalates

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s aggressive mopping up of excess liquidity from the financial system, in recent days, is an indication that the apex bank is prepared to take drastic measures to rein in surging inflation, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Barely 72 hours after it debited 15 deposit money banks (DMBs) the sum of N838.82 billion over their failure to meet its 32.5 per cent Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) threshold, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on October 7, 2022 posted a circular on its website, which announced restrictions on access to its discount window, including the Standing Lending Facility (SLF), the Automated Repo Conversion (AREPO), the Funding For Liquidity Facility (FfLF) and the Tenored Repurchase Transactions (REPO).

According to the circular, which was signed by the apex bank’s Director, Financial Markets Department, Dr. Angela Sere-Ejembi, the move was necessitated by the non-adherence to the provisions guiding access to the discount window in spite of two previous circulars on the subject in 2012 and 2016.

Specifically, the circular stated that, henceforth, “participants with successful bids at the Open Market Operations (OMO) are to refrain from accessing the discount window on the auction date,” warning that “failure to comply shall result in the reversal of allotment.”

The circular also said: “Participants with successful bids at the government securities auctions(e.g Nigerian Treasury Bills, Federal Government of Nigeria Bonds and Sukuk), are not permitted to access the CBN discount window on the settlement date.

Requests for SLF, FfLF and REPO on the settlement date will not be permitted. AREPO and conversion of intraday Liquidity Facility (IDF) to FfLF on the settlement date as well as running REPO shall attract a penal charge of five per cent flat on the allotment value.”

Furthermore, it said: “Participants with successful foreign exchange bids and transactions, are not to access the discount window on both auction and transaction settlement dates. Failure to comply shall result in the cancellation of the bids or transactions.”

As analysts pointed out, the announcement of the restrictions to access to the discount window also came less than two weeks after the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to hike the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) for the third consecutive time to a two-decade high of 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent, and also raised the CRR to a minimum of 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent even as it left other parameters unchanged.

The CRR is a specified minimum fraction of the total deposits of customers, which lenders are expected to leave/retain with the CBN.

Excess liquidity mop up

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who announced the MPC’s decision, explained that the measures were aimed at mopping up excess liquidity, which according to him, is one of the major reasons why inflation had risen to a 17-year high of 20.52 per cent in August 2022 and was also playing a role in the weakening of the naira.

Responding to a question on whether the apex bank would continue to hike rates given concerns over the impact of monetary tightening on economic growth, Emefiele said: “As long as we see inflation going upward, MPC cannot give any assurance that we will not continue to raise rates because we’ve seen rates move up very aggressively.

We also need to be move in aggressively to ensure what can be done to rein in inflation. I cannot assure that we will not raise rate as long as inflation continues to trend upward.

“The easiest way to tame inflationary pressure is to raise interest rate. This is the right way to go. You have to try as much as possible to raise your rates to a level that is equal or higher than inflation. Inflation rate does not lag policy or interest rate; else you have negative interest which itself is a disincentive to investment.

It is therefore imperative that you must raise rate to rein in inflation.”

Impact on growth

Stressing that inflation also hurts growth, the CBN Governor said: “It’s important you know that the level of rate is what will help you to slow down the rate of inflation.

You raise rate or not, what will happen is that consumption and investment will be affected because purchasing power of the consumer will derail or completely dissipate. You don’t have a choice but to raise rates.”

Continuing, he said: “With the current inflation rate, we are still in the negative interest rate which is injurious to the economy. We have increased the CRR. And we expect that this decision at this meeting must be seen to be potent. It must achieve the effect that the MPC thinks it should achieve.

What it means is that we expect that all the banks in Nigeria must fund their accounts by Thursday (48 hours) because we will debit them for CRR. “We will take their CRR to a minimum of 32.5 percent. Which means we are going to take liquidity out of their vaults by Thursday.

If any bank fails to meet up with this expectation, the decision of the MPC is that we may need to preclude those banks from foreign exchange market on Friday and onward until they meet this 32.5 per cent.

“This message is meant to underscore the fact that this very aggressive decision to rein in inflation must yield result. We do not want to face Nigerians in the next few months and begin to take the blame for not being able to rein in inflation in spite of all the rates we have raised.

So, we have decided to adopt a two-pronged approach: increase MPR and CRR going up because we must mop liquidity effectively out of the vaults of the banks.”

Emefiele, who expressed optimism that inflation will decelerate by December given the aggressive approach initiated by the apex bank, also predicted that the pressure on the naira, occasioned by the activities of speculators, would reduce when the CBN begins to debit DMBs that fail to comply with the new 32.5 % CRR requirement.

Analysts’ reactions

However, the MPC’s decision attracted divergent views among financial experts. For instance, in their reaction, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd stated: “We assert that the decision will, for the short-medium term, condense capital flights out of the economy and on the other end of the curve, drive a possible rise in dollar inflows.

“Also, the decision to raise interest rates to 15.50 per cent is expected to fight inflationary pressures and give incentives to Nigerians to save. On the contrary, a liquidity squeeze in the financial system is inevitable as the cost of borrowing to both the public and private sectors will see a surge which may bring about a slowdown in the rate of economic activities, a decline in aggregate spending and consumption which is likely to bring about a sluggish gross domestic product (GDP) growth.”

Similarly, in his reaction, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, argued that the CBN’s decision will not rein in inflation, but will instead hurt investors and businesses given that commercial banks will review interest rate on loans upwards.

Accordin g to.him, “the decision of CBN is going to hurt many investors indebted to banks, because banks are going to review their interest rate. This is not the best time considering the foreign rate, energy cost and other challenges businesses are facing, especially as this will not tame inflation.

“We saw interest rate increase in past months; it didn’t change anything. Inflation in Nigeria continues to increase. The only advantage of this decision is that money market returns will improve, fixed income market also, but the stock market will be penalised.”

Also commenting on the MPC’s decision, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, said the interest rate hike will reduce borrowing and address rising liquidity within Nigeria’s economy. He said: “The monetary authorities have no option but to jack up interest rates in an effort to control inflationary pressures.

That is the wisdom with monetary authorities across the globe as it is currently being witnessed. “Unfortunately, the authorities don’t have many options in terms of policy response against the background of inflationary pressures.

“But what to take on board here is that hiking up interest rates is a perfect response for a situation of rising liquidity within the economy. “What it does is to make borrowing more costly so as to discourage outlying/ marginal borrowers. The calculation is that such a development will eventually reduce money supply in the economy.

“But there are inflationary situations, whereby the cause of rising and galloping inflation is not due to excess liquidity. It could simply be due to rising factor costs which impacts price levels as economic agents attempt to pass on such increased costs of production.

“In Nigeria’s situation, the rate of exchange is known to be a main factor that impacts rising price levels of products and services in the economy. “But it is correct to observe that there is no economy anywhere that today does not have the problem of excessive liquidity as most economies embarked on quantitative easing to jump start productivity as a consequential result of the pandemic which shut down most, if not all, economies in the world.”

Conclusion

Indeed, the consensus in financial circles is that while, as several experts have pointed out, the CBN’s aggressive mopping up of excess liquidity would impact borrowing and hurt growth, the apex bank, like most of its counterparts, is right to prioritise the inflation fight in order to boost investments and savings.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...