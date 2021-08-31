Business

CBN to banks: Publish names, BVN of Forex defaulters  

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all commercial banks to publish the names and Bank Verification Numbers of customers who fraudulently obtain foreign exchange.

In a circular issued Tuesday, the CBN outlined the fraudulent practices to include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA).

The bank said the new directive was given to curb the “unwholesome practices” of some “unscrupulous customers” who are trying to circumvent its new forex policy.

The circular titled, “Publication of names of Defaulters of a CBN policy on sale of Forex for PTA/BTA” was signed by the bank’s Director, Banking Supervision Department, Haruna Mustafa.

The circular reads: “The CBN has received and noted with concern reports of sharp practices by some unscrupulous customers to circumvent the new CBN policy on the sale of forex for overseas personal and business travel.

“Some of these unwholesome practices include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of PTA/BTA. This trend, if not curbed, portends risk to the integrity and stability of the forex market.

“Consequently, further to the various measures already put in place, all banks are hereby directed to publish on their websites the names and BVN of defaulting customers who present fake travel documents or cancel their tickets and fail to return the purchased PTA/BTA within two (weeks) as stipulated in the customer declaration form signed by them.”

