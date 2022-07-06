Business

‘CBN to face pressure to further hike rate in H2’22’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Given that the world’s more advanced economies are widely expected to embark upon a path of aggressive rate hikes in the coming months as part of efforts to stem spiraling inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will likely remain under pressure to further increase the benchmark interest rate — the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) — in the second half of this year, Cordros Research has said.

At its meeting in May, the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised analysts (who had predicted that the committee will leave rates unchanged) by raising the MPR by 150 basis points to 13 per cent, its first hike in over two years and biggest rate hike since July 2016, citing the need to rein in rising inflation, which accelerated to 16.82 per cent in April, the highest level in eight months. Despite the rate hike, however, Cordros Research, in a report titled: “H2-2022 Domestic Macroeconomic Review & Outlook — Heightened Uncertainties Amid Great Policy Unwind,” said they expect CBN to remain under pressure to further increase MPR between now and the end of the year in order to reduce capital flow reversals that would be triggered by aggressive tightening in advanced economies, as well as to control inflationary pressures in the domestic economy, which would be worsened by electionrelated spending.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Sterling Bank obtains approval for proposed alternative bank

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders, and the general public that it has obtained the Central Bank of Nigeria‘s (CBN) Approval-in-Principle for a standalone licence for its non-interest banking business – the proposed Alternative Bank Limited. According to a statement signed by Temitayo Adegoke, Company Secre-tary, the approval is sequel […]
Business

Report: E-payment transactions to hit N30trn in Q3’21

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The total value of transactions across electronic payment (e-payment) channels – Point of Sale (PoS), Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIP), cheques and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Transfer (NEFT) – is likely to rise towards N30 trillion by the end of Q3’21, a new report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has […]
Business

We’re breeding globally accepted, internationally versatile students – Owolabi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of its efforts to promote academic excellence, Bripet International School, Olorunshogo, Mushin, Lagos, held its prize-giving/award ceremony with outstanding students being acknowledged and rewarded in a colourful graduation ceremony on August 3.   Marking the 7th edition of Bripet International School graduation ceremony, in an exclusive interview, the School’s Consultant, Dr. H. Y. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica