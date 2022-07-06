‘CBN to face pressure to further hike rate in H2’22’

Given that the world’s more advanced economies are widely expected to embark upon a path of aggressive rate hikes in the coming months as part of efforts to stem spiraling inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will likely remain under pressure to further increase the benchmark interest rate — the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) — in the second half of this year, Cordros Research has said.

At its meeting in May, the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised analysts (who had predicted that the committee will leave rates unchanged) by raising the MPR by 150 basis points to 13 per cent, its first hike in over two years and biggest rate hike since July 2016, citing the need to rein in rising inflation, which accelerated to 16.82 per cent in April, the highest level in eight months. Despite the rate hike, however, Cordros Research, in a report titled: “H2-2022 Domestic Macroeconomic Review & Outlook — Heightened Uncertainties Amid Great Policy Unwind,” said they expect CBN to remain under pressure to further increase MPR between now and the end of the year in order to reduce capital flow reversals that would be triggered by aggressive tightening in advanced economies, as well as to control inflationary pressures in the domestic economy, which would be worsened by electionrelated spending.

