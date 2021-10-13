CBN to fine banks for BVN Watchlist infractions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced infraction penalties it would impose on banks and individuals that do not comply with the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Watchlist policy. The penalties are contained in the revised regulatory framework for BVN and Watchlist operations for the banking industry, which the apex bank unveiled yesterday. According to the CBN, infractions such as misuse of the BVN watchlisting process for victimization and improper linking of accounts/ wallets (except for Tier 1 accounts) will attract “appropriate penalties.”

Specifically, the CBN stated that no account/ wallet(except Tier 1) should operate without BVN and that any DMB that breaches this rule will pay a fine of: “N2,000,000 penalty per infraction/customer, 15% of the total amount credited into the account during the period infraction exists and N20,000 penalty per infraction/ customer per day after the infraction exists.” It also stated that failure to capture custom-ers’ biometrics and biodata in line with the BVN framework would attract N2,000,000 penalty per infraction/ customer. Directing DMBs to ensure that all operated accounts/wallets (except Tier 1) (including accounts/ wallets (except Tier 1) opened through agents) are linked with the signatories’ BVN within 24 hours of Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) making BVN available, the CBN said that the fine for noncompliance with this rule will be a fine of, “ N200,000 penalty per infraction/ customer (and) N20,000 penalty per infraction/ customer per day after the infraction exists.”

Similarly, the CBN said that lenders that fail to ensure validation and linkage of BVN data with accounts will pay a N2,000,000 penalty per infraction/ customer. Furthermore, the apex bank directed DMBs to ensure that BVN details of all signatories, Directors, and Beneficial owners are linked to their respective non[1]individual accounts/wallets (except Tier 1), adding that this rule is also mandatory for Non-resident Non[1] Nigerian Directors (NRNND) of corporate accounts. It stated that non-compliance with this directive will attract: “N200,000 penalty per infraction/customer. N20,000 penalty per infraction/ customer per day after the infraction exists.”

