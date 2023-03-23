CBN To Flood Banks With Old Naira Notes As NLC Begin Protest

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday instructed all Deposit Money Banks to immediately collect all old N200, N500 and N1000 notes deposited in its branches to ease the cash crunch across the country.

Top officials of the CBN and commercial banks confirmed that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had directed the DMBs to begin the disbursement of old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes to members of the public effective from Thursday

The CBN’s latest decision came hours after the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) directed all workers to picket all branch offices of the CBN nationwide starting next week over the current naira scarcity in the country.

However, this decision is expected to end months of hardships and pains Nigerians have been going through following a controversial CBN naira redesign policy that has caused a severe shortage of old and new naira notes across the country.

Recall that the apex bank had mopped up the old N1, 000, N500 and N200 notes in response to the introduction of new ones as part of the cashless policy of the federal government.

According to him, the CBN will also start releasing old notes to commercial banks from Thursday, March 23, adding that it would also be cancelling all the controversial cash withdrawal limits it put in place in recent months.

Credible sources at the CBN said starting today, the commercial banks were free to withdraw the old notes they kept at the apex bank but did not explain how much the banks could withdraw from what they deposited.

One of them said the plan was to make “enough funds” available before the end of the week to stimulate the economy.

“The CBN said banks have been instructed to collect the old naira notes they deposited and that before the end of the week, the country would be awash with naira notes.

“Also, the CBN will be cancelling cash withdrawal limits it put in place recently. This means that individuals can now withdraw up to N500,000 across the counter while corporate bodies can do N5m.

“The CBN is expected to release a circular to this effect later tonight or tomorrow morning (today). But effectively, things should be back to normal as far the cashless policy is concerned.”

