CBN to introduce financial literacy into school curriculum

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it will collaborate with the Ministry of Education on the introduction of financial literacy into the curriculum of the country’s secondary schools. Head of Consumer Education, of the Consumer Protection Department, Mrs. Chinyere Jane Nwubilo, stated this in Abuja, yesterday, while speaking at the global money week organised by the CBN for school children. She said: “The global money week is an annual event celebrated all over the world. Without financial literacy, children of young age will not be able to imbibe financial discipline, so, the essence of it is to educate children on financial discipline to enable them acquire financial capability that will help them to have financial wellbeing. “We are trying to catch the children young to be able to save, to earn to invest at a very young age and we are celebrating with the rest of the world and CBN is the coordinator of all stakeholders in this celebration. “To ensure continuity, we are going to have financial education in school curriculums very soon . The theme for this year programme, is plan your money and plant your future. So how do you plan your money? “You plan your money through savings, you plan through budgeting, you plan through investment, and the children are equally taught during this period on needs and wants. You will have to separate your needs from your wants so that you don’t save all your money in your wants and you won’t have savings to invest.” Asked if financial institutions’ response has been encouraging, Mrs. Nwubilo said it has been encouraging
