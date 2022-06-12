CBN to introduce USSD code for eNaira transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it would soon introduce the Unstructured Supplementary (USSD) code as part of measures to boost the adoption of its digital currency- the eNaira.

Deputy Governor, in charge of Economic Policy at the apex bank, Dr Kingsley Obiora, announced this at the International Monetary Fund’ (IMF) African Department Speakers Series held virtually at the weekend.

The session, which was moderated by the Director of the IMF’s African department, Abebe Selassie, was titled, “Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and Private Digital Payments in Kenya and Nigeria: Challenges and Opportunities for Sub-Saharan Africa.” Obiora said the introduction of the USSD code was the key to accelerating financial inclusion in the country as it would ensure that people without smartphones could still transact on the eNaira platform.

He noted that the barrier to entry for the eNaira platform was low, as anyone with a Bank Verification Number (BVN) could be boarded into the eNaira platform in a few minutes. He said: “We have made serious progress in the last seven to eight years because when the current governor resumed in 2014, one of the pillars of his vision was to significantly improve financial inclusion.

“So at the time, we were at 48 per cent of our population within the financial system and given several policies that he conceived and implemented, we are almost at 70 per cent. “That still leaves us with about 30 per cent of our population out of the financial system and we believe the CBDC can help reduce that number even more.

“A lot of people might not have smartphones but that is essentially the next step of our improvement in the CBDC, to introduce the USSD code, so those that do not have smartphones can still transact.”

He said the value of the country’s digital payments grew from $324 billion in 2008 to about $2.4 trillion presently, noting that more Nigerians were now adopting digital payments.

“As you know, within the continent, we have one of the largest Fintech companies, Futterwave, Paystack, etc,” the CBN Deputy Governor pointed out. He said that the CBN was quick to introduce its own CBDC because the eNiara has significant benefits for Nigeria, such as boosting financial inclusion, reducing the cost of processing cash and enabling direct welfare payments to citizens.

According to Obiora, Nigeria was doing well based on a PwC report, which showed that the country was number one in terms of adoption of CBDC. On the likely adoption of cryptocurrency by Nigeria, the CBN Deputy Governor said it would not become part of the country’s financial system because of its volatility.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Nigeria became the first country on the continent and the second in the world after the Bahamas to launch its CBDC, when the CBN unveiled the eNaira on October 25, 2021.

