CBN to launch digital currency by October

Apex bank’s choice to supplement cash

Move to enhance financial inclusion target

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will launch the pilot scheme of its digital currency on October 1, 2021. According to an online media outfit, Nairametrics, quoting “private sources” yesterday, the apex bank and stakeholders shed further light on its digital currency initiative at a private webinar. The website stated that the initiative, which is tagged, “Project GIANT,” would use the Hyperledger Fabric Blockchain. The Director, IT department at the CBN, Mrs. Rakiya Mohammed, had disclosed during an online news briefing at the end of the Bankers’ Committee meeting on June 10, this year, that the apex bank’s digital currency would be launched by the end of 2021.

She said: “Officials of the CBN have been exploring the digital currency technology for over two years. There are two types of fiat currency, the notes and coins. The CBN digital currency will be a third type of currency. It will supplement cash. Rather “Before the end of the year, the central bank will be making special announcements and possibly launching a pilot scheme in order to be able to provide this kind of currency to the populace.”

Citing a recently released EFInA report, which indicated that the nation was at about 60 per cent in terms of financial inclusion, compared with a target of 80 per cent at the end of the year, Mrs. Mohammed said steps needed to be taken to raise the percentage of the nation’s Financial Inclusion.

She stated that the proposed CBN digital currency would enhance the financial inclusion drive and reduce the cost of cash management, while enabling innovations in the nation’s financial market, adding that another reason the apex bank was coming up with its digital currency is to make remittances travel easier from abroad to Nigeria. She further disclosed that a Central Governance Structure would be set up to addressed all associated risks with a view to ensuring that the Nigerian public got the best technology for the digital currency which would be launched before the end of the year.

New Telegraph reports that central banks across the world are mostly skeptical about bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies and some of the banks have rolled out plans to launch their own digital currencies. Indeed, late last month, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)-body of world central banks- firmly threw its weight behind the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDC), billing the monetary shift as a public good against the twin evils of Big Tech and bitcoin. Writing in the BIS’ annual economic report, Head of Research and Economic Advisor, Hyun Song Shin, dismissed the role of cryptocurrencies, stating that “by now, it is clear that cryptocurrencies are speculative assets rather than money, and in many cases are used to facilitate money laundering, ransomware attacks and other financial crimes. Bitcoin in particular has few redeeming public interest attributes when also considering its wasteful energy footprint.”

