CBN to pay beneficiaries of diaspora remittances N5 bonus per dollar

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it will pay beneficiaries of diaspora remittances, who receive funds through licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), N5 for every $1 received as remittances inflow.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who announced this in his address at the Fidelity Bank’s inaugural diaspora webinar series in Lagos yesterday, said the move is, “an effort to reduce the cost burden of remitting funds to Nigeria by working Nigerians in the Diaspora.”

Emefiele, who noted that the measure is part of new foreign exchange measures recently introduced by the apex bank to boost remittance inflows into the country, pledged that the regulator will continue to address factors that affect the quality of service customers receive when using IMTOs.

He stated: “In an effort to reduce the cost burden of remitting funds to Nigeria by working Nigerians in the Diaspora, the Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced a rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria, through IMTOs licensed by the Central Bank. This rebate will be provided to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, following receipt of remittance inflows.

“We believe this new measure will help to make the process of sending remittance through formal bank channels cheaper and more convenient for Nigerians in the diaspora. This new policy is expected to take effect on March 8, 2021.”

Continuing, he said: “Our policy on the administration of remittance flows is aimed at increasing the transparency of remittance inflows, reducing rent-seeking activities, and providing Nigerians in the diaspora with cheaper and more convenient ways of sending remittances to Nigeria.

“In addition, we believe that this new policy measure will encourage banks and financial institutions to develop products and investments vehicles, geared towards attracting investments from Nigerians in the diaspora.”

Noting that remittances are less volatile when compared to other forms of foreign investment, “such as foreign portfolio investment, which could be prone to sudden reversals, and are influenced by external factors, such as changes in monetary policy by advanced countries,” the CBN Governor pointed out that the use of reimbursements of remittance fees had significantly helped in supporting improved inflow of remittances to countries in South Asia, such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, as well as improving their balance of payments position.