CBN to redesign currency notes

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unfolded plans to redesign currency notes in circulation.

The affected notes to be redesigned include N200, N500 and N1000 denominations.

CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele drooped the hint Wednesday in Abuja at a press conference

 

