News

CBN to revive oil palm industry in Nigeria –Emefiele

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City Comment(0)

Francis Ogbuagu Benin City The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGA), is planning to revive the oil palm industry in the country.

 

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele made this assertion at the weekend in a Town Hall Meeting organised by OPGA at the National Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) Edo State.

 

The Apex Bank Governor, represented by the Special Adviser on Development Finance, Anthony Ifechukwu, said President Muhammadu Buhari has made it clear that he does not want Nigeria to import oil palm and its derivatives.

 

He said the bank in an attempt to revive the industry, which used to be the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy, had agreement with the big oil palm producing companies with a plan that those companies can provide seedlings and technical support for the small growers of oil palm, but it did not work, so the bank now wants to

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Shippers’ Council, firms mull removal of demurrage on cargoes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and shipping companies are mulling the removal of demurrage on cargoes due to last week’s disruption. Head of Public Relations of NSC, Mrs. Rakiya Zubairu, said yesterday in Lagos that it was one of the ways to alleviate the hardship of shippers. She said that activities at Apapa, the port […]
News Top Stories

Why govs kick against LGs’ autonomy, by el-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Govs direct states’ AGs to review Water Bill, others Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el Rufai, has said that corruption and lack of a credible audit system have been the main reasons some state governors are against local government autonomy in the country. The governor, who gave this indication, when delegates of the 25th […]
News

Police arrest 3 female suspects with 818 rounds of ammunition

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Operatives of the Police Special Tactical Squad (STS) have arrested three female suspects in possession of a total of 818 rounds of ammunition, in Kano State The suspects – Elena Yowei (30 years), Favour Bello (21) and Preye Jimmy (30) – were rounded-up at a motor park in Bompaui Kano, as they allegedly attempted to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica