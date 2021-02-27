Business

CBN  to revive  oil palm industry in  Nigeria – Emefiele

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGA), is planning to revive the oil palm industry in the country.

The  CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele made this assertion at the weekend in a Town Hall Meeting organised by OPGA at the National Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) Edo State.

The Apex Bank Governor, represented by the Special Adviser on Development Finance, Anthony Ifechukwu, said President Muhammadu Buhari has made it clear that he does not want Nigeria to import oil palm and its derivatives.

He said the bank in an attempt to revive the industry, which used to be the main stay of Nigeria’s economy, had agreement with the big oil palm producing companies with a plan that those companies can provide seedlings and technical support for the small growers of oil palm, but it did not work, so the bank now wants to work directly with OPGA who have  small oil palm farms

