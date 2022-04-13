Business Top Stories

CBN to roll over N141.26bn T-Bills today

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will today hold a Primary Market Auction (PMA), during which existing Treasury Bills (T-Bills) totaling N141.26 billion-N2.19 billion, N6.95 billion and N132.12 billion across the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day instruments respectively, would mature and be rolled over, a report by Meristem Research analysts has said. The analysts, who stated that stop rate on the 182-Day instrument, at the last PMA, remained unchanged, while the stop rates on the 91-Day and 364-Day instruments increased by 1bp and 45bps respectively, noted that although the Federal Government successfully raised more than the amount offered, investors’ appetite weakened as the average bid to cover ratio dropped to 1.42x from 2.11x.

They said they expected rates at today’s auction to increase across all instruments on offer, noting that the level of liquidity this quarter, “(feeding off incoming maturing bills and coupon payments), compared to the previous quarter has declined.” In addition, the analysts said they also pur into consideration government’s desire to raise higher amounts than it did in the preceding quarter, which, according to them, makes a strong case for increase in stop rates.

 

