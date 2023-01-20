News

CBN to sanction banks for loading of old naira notes in ATMs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday read the riot act to commercial banks in Abia State to immediately start loading the new naira notes on their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) or face serious sanctions. The CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, read the riot act during the awareness and sensitisation programme organised at the Ariaria International Market in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State. According to him, all the commercial banks had been directed not to issue the new Naira notes over the counter. Nwanisiobi, who said all commercial banks must load and only issue the new Naira notes on the ATM so that they will circulate to everybody before the 31st January 2023 deadline, advised the traders to quickly go to their banks and deposit all their old currencies.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

