CBN to tackle recession, inflation

Given that it could not avert them in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak, the twin challenge of recession and inflation are among key issues the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to tackle headlong this year, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM.

The annual bankers’ dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) is generally held near the end of every year and hence provides an opportunity for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor (who usually delivers the keynote speech at the event) to unveil the apex bank’s policy direction in the coming year. Thus, in his address at the dinner held in Lagos on November 27, last year, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, did not fail to satisfy the curiosity of industry stakeholders, whose likely main reason for attending the event was to hear him speak on key issues that the banking watchdog would be focusing on in 2021.

Outlook for Nigeria

So, on CBN’s outlook for the nation’s economy in 2021, Emefiele stated: “With sustained implementation of our intervention measures, we do expect that the Nigerian economy could emerge from the recession by the first quarter of 2021. We also expect that growth in 2021 would attain 2.0 per cent. However, downside risks remain, as restoration of full economic activities, particularly in service related sectors, remains uncertain until a COVID vaccine is produced and made available to millions of people across the world. “Second, with the significant rise in cases in advanced markets and the imposition of lockdowns in parts of Europe, concerns remain on the impact this could have on growth in advanced economies, commodity prices and the financial markets. “We must therefore find ways to insulate our economy from the impact of these shocks through our diversification efforts, while also working to ensure that we adhere to safety protocols in order to prevent a surge in COVID-19 related cases, as this could further cripple economic activities.” Continuing, he stated: “Our actions in 2021 would be guided by the considerations that emerged from the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of November 23 & 24, 2020, which sought to address the major headwinds exerting downward pressure on output growth and upward pressure on domestic prices. “Given the fact that the rise in inflation is not due to monetary factors but rather the prevalence of structural rigidities and supply shocks, traditional tools of monetary policy may not be helpful in addressing current inflationary pressures. Rather, a more useful policy will be the supply-side measures implemented by the Bank. As a result, emphasis will be placed on strengthening the development finance initiatives of the CBN in order to stimulate greater production and reduce unemployment.” Specifically, the CBN governor said that in 2021, the regulator planned to increase its support for measures that will aid improved cultivation of local produce in the country, “with particularly emphasis on improving our yield levels, as food inflation continues to remain the key driver of inflationary trends.”

Expectations of banking

industry Noting that the banking sector, through its intermediation function, plays a critical role as a facilitator of growth in the agriculture sector, he urged lenders to explore some of the opportunities in the agriculture sector to address some of the existing gaps in the agriculture value chains. Such opportunities, according to him, include storage centers, transport logistics and technology platforms that enable rural farmers to sell their produce directly to the markets. Emefiele also cited Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as another sector that the banking industry should support to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the economy. He said: “In the third quarter of 2020, the ICT sector made contributions of over 17.8 per cent to GDP growth, 47 per cent higher than its contributions a year earlier. The growth of startups in the fintech and health care space rose in response to the pandemic. It is important that we leverage ICT as an enabler for growth in key sectors of the economy. “ICT start-ups are emerging to support SMEs, farmers, and in providing quality learning to students. It is important that the banking sector consider viable IT firms in these areas that have the potential to not only serve the needs of the local market but are also able to export ICT related services to countries across the world. India for example exports close to a $100 billion worth of ICT related services every year and I believe that our ICT industry can make significant contributions to our export earnings.” According to the CBN governor, Payment Service Banks (PSBs), along with Mobile Money Operators and lenders are expected to leverage ICT channels in improving penetration of digital financial services and products to Nigerians. In addition, he stated that another important way lenders could help to ensure stable growth of the country’s economy is to play an active role in infrastructure finance. Emefiele stated: “With the decline in revenues due to federal and state government as a result of the drop in crude oil prices, alternative ways of funding infrastructure are critical if we are to generate sustained growth of our economy. As we are all aware, the cost of logistics is often seen as a significant impediment to the growth of businesses in the country. “A well-built infrastructure system, comprising hard infrastructure such as roads and ports, and soft infrastructure such as broadband penetration, can have a multiplier effect on growth by enabling the expansion of business activities in the country. We believe that a well-structured infrastructure fund can act as a catalyst for growth in the medium and the long run. The support of the banking community will be important in achieving this objective.”

Exchange rate stability

Although the CBN governor did not make any specific comment on how the apex bank planned to handle the knotty issue of ensuring exchange rate stability in 2021, the consensus among analysts is that it would continue using the same approach demand management strategy that it has been using in recent years. Indeed, in his address at the dinner, Emefiele said: “Like other emerging market countries and countries reliant on oil exports, the decline in crude oil earnings as well as the retreat by foreign portfolio investors significantly affected the supply of foreign exchange into Nigeria. In order to adjust for the decrease in supply of foreign exchange, the naira depreciated from N305/$ to N360/$ and subsequently to N380/$. “With the decline in our foreign exchange earnings and successive exchange rate adjustments, the CBN has continued to implement a demand management framework, which is designed to bolster the production of items that can be produced in Nigeria, and aid conservation of our external reserves. Due to the unprecedented nature of the shock, we continued to favour a gradual liberalization of the foreign exchange market in order to smoothen exchange rate volatility and mitigate the impact which, rapid changes in the exchange rate could have on key macro-economic variables. “This we believe is in line with international best practices in countries where managed float arrangements are in operation. At the same time, measures are being taken by the authorities to improve our non-oil exports and other sources of foreign exchange. These measures have helped to prevent a significant decline in our reserves. Our external reserves currently stand above $35 billion and are sufficient to cover seven months of import of goods and services.”

Five-point agenda

Analysts point out that following his reappointment for a second and final five-year term in May 2019, Emefiele had unveiled a five-point agenda containing measures, which he said, the regulator, under his leadership and working closely with the fiscal authorities, would implement between 2019 and 2024 to help insulate the nation’s economy from potential shocks in the global economy. He stated at the time that “we pledge to target a double digit growth by the next five years and at the CBN, we commit to working assiduously to bringing down inflation to single digit; while accelerating the rate of employment. “Put succinctly, our priorities at the CBN over the next five years are the following; first, preserve domestic macroeconomic and financial stability; second, foster the development of a robust payments system infrastructure that will increase access to finance for all Nigerians thereby raising the financial inclusion rate in the country; third, continue to work with the deposit money banks to improve access to credit for not only small holder farmers and MSMEs but also consumer credit and mortgage facilities for bank customers. Our intervention support shall also be extended to our youth population who possess entrepreneurship skills in the creative industry. “Fourth, grow our external reserves and fifth, support efforts at diversifying the economy through our intervention programs in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. We are confident that when implemented, these measures will help to insulate our economy from potential shocks in the global economy.” Clearly, at the time Emefiele was outlining the five-point agenda, neither he nor any financial expert for that matter, could have predicted that less than a year later, the global economy would be plunged into its worst recession since the Great Depression due to the pandemic. Although the CBN has been widely commended for the stimulus package it has rolled out to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the economy, not too many analysts believe that the apex bank would be able to achieve its objectives in 2021 if the world is not able to find an effective way of beating the virus.

Conclusion

As respected financial analyst, Dr. Boniface Chizea, put it in an article made available to New Telegraph at the weekend, “surely the rate of inflation would maintain its upward trajectory as there are no redeeming features on the horizon. Food inflation will be on the rise as farmers are kept away from their farms due to the fears of kidnappings undermining production as scarcity results.

