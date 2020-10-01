CBN to unveil N75bn youth investment fund framework

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to release the framework for the N75billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), according to a notice on the apex bank’s website. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had in July approved the establishment of the NYIF, which is aimed at supporting enterprise among the country’s youths that are between ages 18 and 35. According to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, whose ministry will handle the process for participation in the scheme, the fund is meant to create a special window for accessing credit facilities and financing on the part of youths that will help to fund their ideas, innovations and also support their enterprise. Dare said the scheme would target 500,000 youths annually, adding that a minimum of N25 billion would be disbursed yearly and for the next three years.

The minister said: “Providing a less cumbersome access to credit and finance for the average Nigerian youth with an approved work plan or business idea will help lift thousands of youths out of poverty and birth a whole generation of entrepreneurs.” He further stated that each fund approval would range from N250,000 to N50,000,000, with a spread across group applications, individual applications, working capital loans set at three years, with single digit interest rate of five per cent.

He disclosed that the fund would be disbursed to qualified applicants through one of the numerous microcredit institutions in Nigeria under the CBN but supported by BOI, Fintech organisations and venture capital organisations registered with the apex bank.

