CBN trains stakeholders on SMEs in Kebb

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has organised a two-day workshop on Small and Medium Enterprises in Kebbi State.

 

The workshop, which took place in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital yesterday, had the aim of streamlining small scale businesses in the state and in Nigeria as an entity. Organised by the Corporate Communication Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), it was also to educate the stakeholders on small and medium scale enterprises.

 

The workshop with the theme; ‘Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development,’ was to serve as a forum where stakeholders and the Central Bank of Nigeria would meet to appraise and receive feedback on the impact of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on the economy and the boosting of non-oil export and foreign exchange earnings.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Kebbi State branch Controller of the CBN, Alhaji Abdullahi Dantsoho, explained that the CBN, apart from its core mandates of issuance of legal tender currency, ensuring monitory and price stability, promoting sound financial system, management of external reserves and financial advice to the government, had initiated many developmental programmes which served as catalyst in the development of the Nigeria economy.

 

According to him, policies and programmes such as Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGF), Anchor Borrower’s Programme (ABP), Agent Banking, Cashless Policy, Financial Inclusion, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Scheme (MSMES), among others.

