‘CBN unlikely to keep inflation below 9% in 2022’

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may not be able to keep inflation below its target ceiling of nine per cent in 2020, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has predicted. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FDC, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, who made the prediction in his presentation at the Lagos Business School (LBS) breakfast session for December, also said that he expected the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to “continue status quo trend in a bid to contain inflation and stimulate output growth.”

Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped for the 9th consecu-tive month to 15.40 per cent in November from 15.99 per cent in October. According to the FDC boss, although the MPC will continue to try to curb inflation and boost economic growth “policy uncertainty will linger.”

He also said that there was the possibility of a reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) next year, adding that the “CBN could intensify efforts to curtail ways and means advances to the FG in order to mitigate money-supply induced inflation.”

He further predicted that the apex bank would continue with and possibly intensify its intervention in the agricultural sector intervention in 2022, noting, however, that the impact would be offset by widespread insecurity in country’s food belt. On the outlook for the banking sector in 2022, Rewane said that with about 55 per cent of the Nigerian population still unbanked, the banks were expected to tap into more opportunities, adding that there is likely to be increased partnership and collaborations between banks and telco giants towards promoting financial inclusion.

He, however, forecast that banks’ “weighty exposure” to the oil and gas industry will, “tap into likely robust revenue growth.” On fiscal policy outlook for next year, the FDC CEO stated: “Public finances to remain in deficit on lower oil revenues (which) will negatively impact the implementation of capital infrastructure projects (rail & road).” In addition, he predicted that with average global oil prices estimated at $62pb in 2022, the Federal Government is not likely to be able to balance the budget. Other predictions by Rewane include that Nigeria’s debt service costs to revenue ratio is likely to stay above 75 per cent and that government will securitize its debt of N10 trillion ($24.2 billion) with CBN.

 

