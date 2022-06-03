CBN unveils guidelines for operation of cash hubs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday unveiled guidelines for the registration and operation of Bank Neutral Cash Hubs (BNCH) in the country. According to the apex bank, the BNCHs, which are cash collection centers that will be established by licensed Cash Processing Companies (CPCs) or banks based on business needs, will be located in areas with high volumes of commercial activities and cash transactions.

The CBN further stated that the hubs, which are part of its efforts to reduce cost and improve operational efficiency in the country’s cash management value chain, “will provide a platform for customers to make cash deposits and receive value irrespective of the bank with which their account is domiciled.” According to the guidelines, permissible activities for BNCHs include, the receipt of naira denominated deposits on behalf of financial institutions from individuals and businesses with high volumes of cash; disbursement of naira denominated withdrawals on behalf of financial institutions to individuals and businesses with high volumes of cash and any other activity that may be permitted by the CBN.

On non-permissible activities, the guidelines stated that BNCHs are barred from carrying out investing or lending activities; receiving, disbursing, or engaging in any transaction involving foreign currency and subcontracting another entity to carry out its operations. For registration requirements, the guidelines said that applications requesting to be granted approval to operate a BNCH, will be processed in two stages, namely: Approval-in-Principle (AIP) and Final Approval, adding that “a formal application for approval shall be made for every new BNCH site to be set up.”

