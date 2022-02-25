CBN unveils strategy for 2021-2024

…as President Buhari unveils Lafia branch

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the bank had unveiled the apex bank’s Strategy for 2021–2024. The unveiling, which was performed on Tuesday, is in line with CBN’s focus to create an enabling environment that will drive both public and private sectors’ participation in the real sector with strategic deliverables around price stability, job creation, financial inclusion, import substitution and accretion to foreign reserves. Emefiele stated this on Thursday at Lafia, Nasarawa State, at the inauguration of CBN Lafia branch performed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The CBN governor said with the inauguration of CBN Lafia office, the bank had fulfilled its cardinal objective of having a presence in each state of the federation. He said the construction of the Lafia branch was pursuant to Federal Government’s statutory requirement for the presence of a Central Bank of Nigeria in every state of the federation for currency and business transactions by government agencies and corporate entities in Nasarawa State.

