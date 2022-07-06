CBN updates eNaira wallet app

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced an updated version of the eNaira wallet app, according to an email the apex bank sent to eNaira subscribers at the weekend. The email partly read: “We write to inform you that an updated version of the eNaira wallet had been released and uploaded on the Google and IOS Playstore. “Consequently, you will be required to update your existing wallet through the Google and IOS Playstore to enable you carryout transaction with other wallets. “Please also note that you can log into your wallet through the web, using mywallet.enaira. gov.ng.” President Muhammadu Buhari launched eNaira on October 25, last year, thus making Nigeria the first African country and the second in the world to issue a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

The president said that the digital currency, among other benefits, will help increase remittances, foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective and enable the government to transfer grants directly to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes. New Telegraph recently re-ported that CBN, in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, has stepped up the public awareness campaign on eNaira, leading to more Nigerians embracing the digital currency. For instance, a fortnight ago, some members of the CBN/ Bankers’ Committee eNaira team were in Lagos to conduct a two-day eNaira roadshow.

The first roadshow, which took place at the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island, resulted in many traders downloading the digital currency app on their mobile phones. A Nollywood celebrity and one of the Brand Ambassadors for the eNaira project, Gabriel Afolayan, was invited by the team to speak on the benefits of the digital currency.

He said: “eNaira is the way to go now, because a lot of people don’t want to move around with liquid cash and it is a very good platform for customers and buyers as well. It is mainly for people that are into business because sometimes even when you order for stuff and the money don’t get delivered on time eNaira will solve that problem with just sharing of a code between the buyer and the seller. “So, right now, in 2022, and beyond eNaira is the way to go. That is the easiest way to buy stuff without having to be looking behind you that somebody who wants to steal from you. All you need to do is just communicate with who you’re transacting with, and once you share your barcode, business is solved, you can transact business.”

Afolayan was also a star attraction on the second day of the eNaira roadshow which took place at the famous Tejuosho Market, Yaba on the Lagos Mainland. According to PwC’s 2022 CBDC Global Index and Stablecoin Overview published in April, the eNaira digital currency ranked as the No 1 global retail CBDC. The index also showed that from the 700,000 recorded in December 2021, eNaira app downloads had jumped to 756,000, while over 35,000 transactions had been conducted on the platform.

