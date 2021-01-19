Business Top Stories

CBN urges compliance with sandbox framework

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks (DMBs), mobile money operators and payment service providers to ensure strict compliance with the requirements of the framework for regulatory sandbox operations in the country and all other payments system regulations. In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank emphasised that in line with the requirements of the framework, it would review the products and solutions of applicants during the implementation of the framework.

The CBN had last Wednesday unveiled the framework for regulatory sandbox operations, which, it said, was aimed at ensuring the safety and stability of the country’s financial system, especially in the wake of increasing consumer appetite for payment solutions and emerging disruptive technology in the financial services space. Describing the regulatory sandbox as “a formal process for firms to conduct live tests of new, innovative products, services, delivery channels, or business models in a controlled environment, with regulatory oversight, subject to appropriate conditions and safeguards,” the CBN said the mechanism would enable it “stay abreast of innovations while promoting a safe, reliable and efficient payments system to foster innovation without compromising on the delivery of its mandate.” It further stated that in defining the establishment, rules and operations of a regulatory sandbox for the Nigerian payments system, the framework aims to achieve objectives such as promoting effective competition, encouraging financial inclusion, the embrace of new technology as well as improving customer experience.

The Sandbox application process, according to the framework, is open to both existing CBN licensees (financial institutions with FinTech initiatives) and other local companies, which may include financial sector companies as well as technology and telecom firms intending to test an innovative payments product or service industry deemed acceptable by the CBN.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Brazil launches ‘Pix’ instant payments system, Whatsapp to enter ‘soon’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil’s central bank on Monday launched an instant payments platform that will speed up and simplify transactions, as well as foster financial sector competition and lure in new players such as big techs Facebook Inc and Google. Dubbed “Pix,” the state-owned instant payments system allows consumers and companies to make money transfers 24 hours […]
News Top Stories

Boko Haram insurgency cost North-East over $9.2bn –Minister

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Developments, Hajiya Safiya Umar Faruq, yesterday said the devastation caused by over a decade long Boko Haram insurgency had cost the North-East over $9.2 billion. The minister, who said this while speaking at the launch and handing over of operational security vehicles to the Armed Forces, […]
Business

CIIN to boost insurance education with essay competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chart e red Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) is planning to promote insurance educat i o n through an essay competition which will be organised fo r students in secondary schools across the country. Pre s i d ent of CIIN, Sir. Muftau Oye gunle, not ed that the i n i t i […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica