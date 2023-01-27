CBN vows to address scarcity of new notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday assured Nigerians that it will address the issue of scarcity of New notes as to meet the people’s yearning and aspirations. Speaking during the ongoing sensitization in about Ten Osun Communities, the Deputy Director, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Adedeji Adetona opined that the management of Central Bank would do everything to address all issues relating to the scarcity. The communities visited during the sensitization comprises of Ikirun, Ila-Orangun, Okuku, Ijabe, Oke-Ila, Iree, Oraigbomina, Iragbiji, Agbaa and Konta. Adetona also advised Nigerians to visit nearest banks in there various communities to deposit all old denominations ranging from N200, N500, N1,000 notes. He equally asked them to visit SANEF Agent to deposit the old notes in order to meet the deadline of January 31. However, speaking with journalists one Mrs Yetunde Adebiyi in Ikirun said non availability of new notes might make it practically impossible to meet up with the the deadline set by the CBN.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...