CBN vows to address scarcity of new notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday assured Nigerians that it will address the issue of scarcity of New notes as to meet the people’s yearning and aspirations. Speaking during the ongoing sensitization in about Ten Osun Communities, the Deputy Director, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Adedeji Adetona opined that the management of Central Bank would do everything to address all issues relating to the scarcity. The communities visited during the sensitization comprises of Ikirun, Ila-Orangun, Okuku, Ijabe, Oke-Ila, Iree, Oraigbomina, Iragbiji, Agbaa and Konta. Adetona also advised Nigerians to visit nearest banks in there various communities to deposit all old denominations ranging from N200, N500, N1,000 notes. He equally asked them to visit SANEF Agent to deposit the old notes in order to meet the deadline of January 31. However, speaking with journalists one Mrs Yetunde Adebiyi in Ikirun said non availability of new notes might make it practically impossible to meet up with the the deadline set by the CBN.
Related Articles
CPS: FG okays payment of outstanding pension liabilities
The Federal Government yesterday gave presidential approval for payment of outstanding pension liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The Head of Corporate Communication at National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mr Peter Aghahowa, said this in a statement in Abuja. He said PenCom was pleased to inform all its stakeholders, particularly retirees of Treasuryfunded Federal Ministries, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NLC to FG: Prioritise investment in health, education
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised federal and state governments in the country to draw lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and prioritise investments in the health and education sectors to drive economic development. President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, gave the advice yesterday in Abuja, at the award investiture on the President, Medical and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex-accountant testifies in EFCC’s forfeiture suit on Saraki’s property
A former Controller, Finance and Accounts, at the Kwara State Government House, Isiaka Kareem, Wednesday testified in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos seeking to forfeit two Lagos property of a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)