CBN warns against rejection of old naira notes before Feb 1

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday warned Nigerians, particularly traders, particularly traders against rejecting the old naira notes as means of payment for any financial transactions in the country until the morning of February 1.

This is just the apex bank also disclosed that the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security intelligence agencies are vigilantly watching to arrest and prosecute anyone caught attempting to counterfeit the newly redesigned Naira notes.

CBN’s Head of the Abeokuta branch, Wahab Oseni stated these while addressing traders, the electronic system operators and other stakeholders during the bank’s sensitization exercise held at the popular Kuto Market yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking at the sensitization exercise, which witnessed a convergence of several market leaders from the different commodities, Oseni said the sensitization was targeted at easing the bottlenecks likely to be encountered at the expiration of the January 31 deadline, as well as allay the rumour making the rounds that the redesigned Naira notes are bleaching. Stressing that redesigning of the entire Naira notes are long overdue, Oseni said the laws empowering the CBN to manage the country’s currency demanded that such exercise should be carried out in an interval of five to eight years.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...