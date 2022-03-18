News

CBN warns against unlicensed financial institutions

Posted on

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned the public to stop patronising unlicensed institutions. The Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday sounded the warning in Yola, Adamawa State, during the 2022 CBN Fair. Represented at the two-day sensitisation programme by the Director Cooperation communication Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, Emefiele said the programme is being conducted concurrently in Adamawa and Taraba states purposely for sensitising the public to the bank’s policies and interventions.

 

Our Reporters

