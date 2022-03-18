CBN warns against unlicensed financial institutions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned the public to stop patronising unlicensed institutions. The Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday sounded the warning in Yola, Adamawa State, during the 2022 CBN Fair. Represented at the two-day sensitisation programme by the Director Cooperation communication Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, Emefiele said the programme is being conducted concurrently in Adamawa and Taraba states purposely for sensitising the public to the bank’s policies and interventions.
Related Articles
Archbishop Welby condemns Revd Ndukuba’s anti-gay language
Archbishop Welby The Archbishop of Canterbury has condemned the “unacceptable” language that the Archbishop of Nigeria, the Most Revd Henry Ndukuba, used to describe gay people. In response to a statement on the pastoral care of gay people issued by the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) in January, Archbishop Ndukuba wrote last week: “The deadly ‘virus’ of homosexuality […]
Sanwo-Olu dissolves LASU council, orders fresh process to appoint VC
The Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the Lagos State University (LASU), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday dissolved the Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo. This was as the governor adopted the Visitation Panel’s Report, and ordered a fresh process for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor for the institution. Sanwo-Olu, however, directed the […]
NNPC shortchanged FAAC by N67trn in 6 years –Auditors
A Federal High Court, Abuja, will today, commence adjudication in a suit filed by a team of forensic accountants, claiming that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is indebted to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the tune of about N67 trillion over the past six years . In the suit marked FHC/ […]
