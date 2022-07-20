CBN warns banks, customers against illegal forex deals

…raises interest rate to 14% …disburses N20bn rebates to non-oil exporters

Citing the need to decisively rein in inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has increasedthebenchmarkinterest rate -MonetaryPolicyRate (MPR)- by 100 basis points to 14 per cent from the 13 per cent thatit hadraisedthe rate to in May. CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this at the post MPC briefing in Lagos yesterday, also came hard on banks and customerswhoareintoillegal foreign exchange deals. Emefiele said the Committee took the MPR decision because of its concern that if the spiralling inflationisnottackled, itcould retard economic growth. However, he said that members of the Committee votedtoretaintheasymmetric corridor at +100/-700 basis

points around the MPR, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 per cent and the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent. According to Emefiele, the MPC “expressed concern aboutthecontinuedaggressive movement in inflation,” even after it hiked the MPR by 150 basis points at the previous meeting The committee expressed its resolve to “restore price stability, while providing the necessary support to strengthen our fragile economy,” he said.

Analysts note that the last time the MPC hiked rates at two consecutive meetings was in 2011. The CBN Governor explained that while the MPC was conscious of the fact that raising rates could hurt the manufacturing output, it is also aware that aggressive movement in inflation could retard growth. He said: “The truth is that as we all know, inflation can be a terrible scourge. What that means is that it is capable of totally obliterating the purchasing power of the citizens of the country particularly the weak, the vulnerable and the poor.

Inflation, bythe time it weakens the purchasing power of the vulnerable, (it) will also lead to heightened unemployment and will ultimately retard growth. “Like you all have noticed, globally since the beginning of the year, there has been heightened level of inflation all over the world.

To the extent that today we see even in developed economies, the fact that even as a result of rising inflation, supply chain problems and the rest of them, even most of those developed economies are already facing a threat of recession.”

He emphasised that while the CBN was doing everything it can to moderate inflation and was also hoping that the harvest season will help to reduce food prices, the MPC may continue to raise rates if inflation continues to surge. As he put it, “I want to signal, that the MPC is very determined that if inflation continues at this rate, particularly aggressively, we would continue to tighten. That is the only thing that I can say at this time.”

Responding to a question on the measures that the apex bank is putting in place to ensure that politicians preparing for the general election next year do not put more pressure on the naira by buying up dollars, Emefiele warned financial institutions and their customers against engaging in unauthorised forex transactions as this would attract serious sanctions, including placing Post No Debit (PND) on the accounts of bank customers found to have carried out illegal transactions. He said: “We will continue to use discretionary powers to mop up excess liquidity from the vault of the banks so that they don’t get involved or in speculative activities with people who want speculate in the currency. As for those who want to take naira from their account to buy dollar, because of election, I want to warn, not advise, that it is illegal to do so.

“We have our own apparatus through which we monitor movement of funds between customersor between banks and customers and from one bank to the other bank. And anyone that we find in thosekindof transactions, that weconsidertobeunauthorized or illegal, you can imagine that your account will be placed on Post No debit (PND).

