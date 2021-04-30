News

CBN warns staff of increasing kidnap risk

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday warned its employees to take extra precautions against kidnappings in view of the deteriorating security in the country. In an internal memorandum to employees dated April 28, 2021, seen by New Telegraph, the apex bank said its staff should “take note of the elevated security alert condition around the country.”

The CBN added that intelligence gathered by the bank’s Security Service Department, showed that criminals plan to “infiltrate the capital, Abuja, and other major cities to abduct people for ransom or as recruits for terrorism.” The memorandum reads in part: “We write to inform all staff of the elevated security alert condition around the country and of the need to take special care in their day-to-day activities. “Security intelligence reports have informed of plan by undesirable elements to infiltrate various parts of the country, particularly state capitals and the FCT, with the intention to perpetrate crimes of abduction and kidnapping for ransom or as recruits for terrorism. It is strongly suspected that these activities are likely to be carried out in the evenings and at nights.”

According to the CBN, to protect themselves from kidnappers, staff should; “exhibit extra caution while at home, en route to work or other locations (and) be more observant of activities suggestive of abnormal happenings.” It also stated that employees should “retire home immediately after office hours; limit all social engagements to those that are absolutely necessary; avoid public drinking places and restaurants after hours and avoid all travels (air or road), except absolutely necessary.” In addition, it advised branches to close on official schedule times to enable staff leave for their homes. In recent days, the authorities had been facing a spate of mass kidnappings from boarding schools in the North and escalating attacks on police facilities in the South- East.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Boko Haram mocks Nigerian Army, attacks Yobe community, kills two

Posted on Author Reporter

  Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have attacked Goniri, Yobe State. According to ISWAP, in a statement sighted by online news portal SaharaReporters, a member of the Yobe State Peace and Vigilante Operation and a man […]
News

Zulum visits Gwoza, shares food, N24m cash to 1200 vulnerable citizens

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, used the whole of yesterday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe and Pulka, all in Gwoza Local Government Areas of Southern Borno.   At Ngoshe, Zulum supervised the distribution of food items and N24 million in cash to 1,200 vulnerable citizens who returned from Pulka and Maiduguri. Each household […]
News

Budget defence: Reps demand apology from NIDCOM for absenteeism

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters yesterday demanded an unreserved apology from the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for failing to honour its appointment for the defence of the commission’s 2021 budget. The commission was scheduled to appear before the committee to defend it’s 2021 budget estimate, but as at 12.17pm, the lawmakers became […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica