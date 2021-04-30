CBN warns staff of increasing kidnap risk

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday warned its employees to take extra precautions against kidnappings in view of the deteriorating security in the country. In an internal memorandum to employees dated April 28, 2021, seen by New Telegraph, the apex bank said its staff should “take note of the elevated security alert condition around the country.”

The CBN added that intelligence gathered by the bank’s Security Service Department, showed that criminals plan to “infiltrate the capital, Abuja, and other major cities to abduct people for ransom or as recruits for terrorism.” The memorandum reads in part: “We write to inform all staff of the elevated security alert condition around the country and of the need to take special care in their day-to-day activities. “Security intelligence reports have informed of plan by undesirable elements to infiltrate various parts of the country, particularly state capitals and the FCT, with the intention to perpetrate crimes of abduction and kidnapping for ransom or as recruits for terrorism. It is strongly suspected that these activities are likely to be carried out in the evenings and at nights.”

According to the CBN, to protect themselves from kidnappers, staff should; “exhibit extra caution while at home, en route to work or other locations (and) be more observant of activities suggestive of abnormal happenings.” It also stated that employees should “retire home immediately after office hours; limit all social engagements to those that are absolutely necessary; avoid public drinking places and restaurants after hours and avoid all travels (air or road), except absolutely necessary.” In addition, it advised branches to close on official schedule times to enable staff leave for their homes. In recent days, the authorities had been facing a spate of mass kidnappings from boarding schools in the North and escalating attacks on police facilities in the South- East.

