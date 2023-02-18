CBN: We didn’t order banks to accept old N500, N1,000 notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked reports that it authorised commercial banks to start accepting the old N500 and N1, 000 notes. In a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, which was released yesterday evening, the apex bank stated that it had not directed any banks to collect the old notes. It said that the only directive to the regulator from President Muhammadu Buhari was to reissue the old N200 note. The media space was awash with reports early Friday that the CBN had authorised commercial banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000 notes from any bank customer depositing less than N500,000.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to some fake and unauthorised messages quoting the CBN as having authorised the Deposit Money Banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000 Banknotes. “For the avoidance of doubt, and in line with Mr. President’s broadcast of February 16, 2023, the CBN has been directed to only reissue and re-circulate the old N200 bank notes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 60 days up to April 10, 2023. “Members of the public should therefore disregard any message and/or in-formation not formally released by the Central Bank of Nigeria on this subject”, CBN statement said. Saturday Telegraph’s findings show that huge crowds of bank customers wanting to deposit their old naira notes besieged CBN branch offices in cities such as Lagos and Lokoja yesterday.

The CBN had on Wednesday opened a portal on its website to enable Nigerians who could not take their old notes to commercial banks within the stipulated deadline (February 10, 2023) to redeem or deposit) them by completing an online form on the platform. According to apex bank, to generate a reference number, customers are required to provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN), email address, phone number, bank account details, depositor information (including house address), and the total amount of the denomination to be redeemed.

The CBN also said that: “Beneficiary accounts would only receive value after successful processing of cash deposited and verification of documentations submitted”. “A depositor shall not be entitled to recover from the bank the value of any mutilated or imperfect notes. The circumstances under which such notes may be refunded ex-gratia shall be within the absolute discretion of the bank,” it added. It further stated: “Depositors can check the status of transaction on the portal here,” adding that: “Transactions would be concluded within a minimum of three working days. All deposits will be treated in accordance with the relevant laws.”

