News Top Stories

CBN: We didn’t order banks to accept old N500, N1,000 notes

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked reports that it authorised commercial banks to start accepting the old N500 and N1, 000 notes. In a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, which was released yesterday evening, the apex bank stated that it had not directed any banks to collect the old notes. It said that the only directive to the regulator from President Muhammadu Buhari was to reissue the old N200 note. The media space was awash with reports early Friday that the CBN had authorised commercial banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000 notes from any bank customer depositing less than N500,000.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to some fake and unauthorised messages quoting the CBN as having authorised the Deposit Money Banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000 Banknotes. “For the avoidance of doubt, and in line with Mr. President’s broadcast of February 16, 2023, the CBN has been directed to only reissue and re-circulate the old N200 bank notes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 60 days up to April 10, 2023. “Members of the public should therefore disregard any message and/or in-formation not formally released by the Central Bank of Nigeria on this subject”, CBN statement said. Saturday Telegraph’s findings show that huge crowds of bank customers wanting to deposit their old naira notes besieged CBN branch offices in cities such as Lagos and Lokoja yesterday.

The CBN had on Wednesday opened a portal on its website to enable Nigerians who could not take their old notes to commercial banks within the stipulated deadline (February 10, 2023) to redeem or deposit) them by completing an online form on the platform. According to apex bank, to generate a reference number, customers are required to provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN), email address, phone number, bank account details, depositor information (including house address), and the total amount of the denomination to be redeemed.

The CBN also said that: “Beneficiary accounts would only receive value after successful processing of cash deposited and verification of documentations submitted”. “A depositor shall not be entitled to recover from the bank the value of any mutilated or imperfect notes. The circumstances under which such notes may be refunded ex-gratia shall be within the absolute discretion of the bank,” it added. It further stated: “Depositors can check the status of transaction on the portal here,” adding that: “Transactions would be concluded within a minimum of three working days. All deposits will be treated in accordance with the relevant laws.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Navy, EFCC reject Senate bill criminalising ransom payments

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Nigerian Navy and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have rejected the proposed criminalisation of ransom payment to kidnappers to secure release of victims. A representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral KO Egbuchulam, expressed the position of the Navy yesterday at the National Assembly, Abuja, during a public hearing on Terrorism […]
News

NASS: Minority Caucus backs Southern govs on Electoral Act, PIB, open grazing

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi,

*Rejects clandestine moves to delete electronic transmission of election results The Joint Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly, Wednesday threw its weight behind the resolutions of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) on sundry national issues, including the amendment of the Electoral Act, Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), State Police and the […]
News Top Stories

Archbishop Martins: Rape, an affront on Almighty God

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Calls for decisive action   The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has expressed concern over the upsurge in rape cases across the country and called for drastic action against the perpetuators.   He described rape as appalling, and reprehensible, adding that it is an intrinsic evil that infringes on the dignity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica