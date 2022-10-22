CBN woos Lagos tricycle riders on benefits of eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken its ongoing sensitisation campaign on its digital currency-the eNaira- to tricycle riders, known as, “keke napep,” at the popular Oshodi and Mile 12 markets in Lagos. The campaign at the Oshodi market was held Friday while the Mile 12 market campaign is scheduled to take place today (Saturday). Speaking at the Oshodi event, the Director, Information Technology Department at the CBN and Coordinator, Technical Working Committee, eNaira secretariat, Rakiya Muhammed, said the exercise forms part of efforts by the apex bank to raise awareness about the eNaira and to help onboard more people on the digital currency platform.

Muhamed, who was represented at the event by an official in the department, Dr. Khalipha Nuhu, said the objective of the sensitisation drive was to get people to use the eNaira and understand its numerous benefits. She said, “We are here in Oshodi market today to continue our eNaira adoption drive; that is creating awareness on the use of eNaira, its advantages and how you can come onboard with regard to the use of the eNaira. We have been doing this across many states.

“It is our hope and expectation that this important activity will also improve other peoples’ awareness particularly in Lagos-Lagos being a commercial hub in this countrywe also hope this will propel the awareness across the whole country.”

Mohammed stated that the number of Nigerians onboarded the platform has been heading north since the digital currency was launched in October last year, added that the aim of the exercise was to increase the number of people that are using the eNaira. Muhammed on behalf of his boss said, “We have come with a larger team. We are engaging both keke napep, which you call ‘Marwa’ in Lagos and market people, so the scope for today is wider than the last one. “It is not just one community; we are looking at the keke napep community, buyers and sellers and also people using BRT and other means of transport. So that is why it is bigger than the last one.”

