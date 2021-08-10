Business

‘CBN yet to receive complaints on new forex policy’

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA Comment(0)

CHANNEL

The apex bank has opened channels for customers to direct their complaints

 

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria is yet to be alerted with complaints on its newly-introduced foreign exchange policy.

 

There have been reports of complaints that bank customers were having hectic time in documenting forex procurement at commercial banks. Speaking with New Telegraph on the phone on Sunday, CBN said there had not been formal complaints by banks customers to it.

 

CBN’s Acting Director in charge of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, urged customers with complaints to report such through CBN’s designated channels.

 

“We haven’t even gotten the issues, let them send us their complaints. You go there, there are issues, the next step you take is to revert to CBN to know exactly what the issues are.

 

“As far as I know, we have not heard of the issues. What we want is, if you go the banks and there are problems, we said revert to the CBN. There is a line you can send us messages. We will pick these messages and we address them.

 

“That is why we requested people should get back to us when there are problems. And unless we know what the issues are, we can act  “We would like to know the specific issues or problems and the bank in question to enable the CBN address them holistically.

 

And that is why we gave out the bank’s contact phone number and email address,” the spokesperson said.

 

Two weeks ago, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, announced the stoppage of forex sales to Bureaux De Change operators, saying they had turned themselves into “agents that facilitate graft and corrupt activities of people who seek illicit fund flow and money laundering in Nigeria.”

 

He said CBN would channel a significant portion of its weekly allocation currently meant for BDCs to commercial banks to meet legitimate forex demand for ordinary Nigerians and businesses.

 

Emefiele directed commercial banks to create a designated forex desk that will cater to forex customers, especially those seeking to settle school fees, medical and other sundry bills abroad. No fewer than 5000 Bureau De Change operators were barred from CBN forex allocation in the latest directive.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, last week, described the documentation process required by banks for the sale of foreign exchange as cumbersome, saying it would pose a challenge to the public.

 

Recall that as soon as the decision was taken, members of the organised private sector raised concerns over the development, saying it will have impact on the real sector of the economy. In separate interviews with our correspondent, the private investor group said the action would further lead to forex

 

 

squeeze as well as possible round tripping. Listing the offences by the BDC operators, Emefiele said the decision was informed by the unwholesome business practices of the BDCs, which, he said, had continued to put enormous pressure on the local currency, the naira. He said, henceforth, the apex bank would sell forex to deserving Nigerians through the commercial banks.

 

According to him, “the BDCs were regulated to sell a maximum of $5000 per day, but CBN observed that they have since been flouting that regulation and selling millions of dollars per day.

 

“The CBN also observed that the BDCs aid illicit financial flows and other financial crimes. The bank has thus decided to discontinue the sale of forex to the BDCs with immediate effect. We shall, henceforth, channel all forex allocation through the commercial banks.”

 

The apex bank’s governor told commercial banks to ensure every deserving customer got their forex demand, noting that any bank found circumventing the new system would be sanctioned.

 

“Once a customer presents all required documentation to purchase forex, the commercial banks should ensure they get the forex,” he noted

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

$ 50bn loss: ‘Nigeria’s extractive sector deserves more from govt’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the 2020 UNCTAD report on Economic Development in Africa showing that the extractive sectors lose about $50 billion annually, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the Federal Government needs to plug the channels through which multinational corporations take advantage of the resources by channeling funds offshore. From records, Nigeria remains the […]
Business

NSE extends weekly decline by 0.15% loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock exchange, last week, suffered further losses as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.15 per cent and 0.12 per cent to close the week at 38,808.01 and N20.310 trillion respectively.   All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE […]
Business

Recapitalisation: Allianz Nigeria meets N18bn threshold

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Allianz Nigeria has announced an increase in the company’s authorised share capital from N10 billion to N18.5 billion.   A statement made available to New Telegraph said following the creation of 17 billion ordinary shares, Allianz Nigeria has increased its company’s authorised share capital from N10 billion to N18.5 billion. “The shares have been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica