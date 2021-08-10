‘CBN yet to receive complaints on new forex policy’

CHANNEL

The apex bank has opened channels for customers to direct their complaints

The Central Bank of Nigeria is yet to be alerted with complaints on its newly-introduced foreign exchange policy.

There have been reports of complaints that bank customers were having hectic time in documenting forex procurement at commercial banks. Speaking with New Telegraph on the phone on Sunday, CBN said there had not been formal complaints by banks customers to it.

CBN’s Acting Director in charge of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, urged customers with complaints to report such through CBN’s designated channels.

“We haven’t even gotten the issues, let them send us their complaints. You go there, there are issues, the next step you take is to revert to CBN to know exactly what the issues are.

“As far as I know, we have not heard of the issues. What we want is, if you go the banks and there are problems, we said revert to the CBN. There is a line you can send us messages. We will pick these messages and we address them.

“That is why we requested people should get back to us when there are problems. And unless we know what the issues are, we can act “We would like to know the specific issues or problems and the bank in question to enable the CBN address them holistically.

And that is why we gave out the bank’s contact phone number and email address,” the spokesperson said.

Two weeks ago, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, announced the stoppage of forex sales to Bureaux De Change operators, saying they had turned themselves into “agents that facilitate graft and corrupt activities of people who seek illicit fund flow and money laundering in Nigeria.”

He said CBN would channel a significant portion of its weekly allocation currently meant for BDCs to commercial banks to meet legitimate forex demand for ordinary Nigerians and businesses.

Emefiele directed commercial banks to create a designated forex desk that will cater to forex customers, especially those seeking to settle school fees, medical and other sundry bills abroad. No fewer than 5000 Bureau De Change operators were barred from CBN forex allocation in the latest directive.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, last week, described the documentation process required by banks for the sale of foreign exchange as cumbersome, saying it would pose a challenge to the public.

Recall that as soon as the decision was taken, members of the organised private sector raised concerns over the development, saying it will have impact on the real sector of the economy. In separate interviews with our correspondent, the private investor group said the action would further lead to forex

squeeze as well as possible round tripping. Listing the offences by the BDC operators, Emefiele said the decision was informed by the unwholesome business practices of the BDCs, which, he said, had continued to put enormous pressure on the local currency, the naira. He said, henceforth, the apex bank would sell forex to deserving Nigerians through the commercial banks.

According to him, “the BDCs were regulated to sell a maximum of $5000 per day, but CBN observed that they have since been flouting that regulation and selling millions of dollars per day.

“The CBN also observed that the BDCs aid illicit financial flows and other financial crimes. The bank has thus decided to discontinue the sale of forex to the BDCs with immediate effect. We shall, henceforth, channel all forex allocation through the commercial banks.”

The apex bank’s governor told commercial banks to ensure every deserving customer got their forex demand, noting that any bank found circumventing the new system would be sanctioned.

“Once a customer presents all required documentation to purchase forex, the commercial banks should ensure they get the forex,” he noted

Like this: Like Loading...