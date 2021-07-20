CBN’ll provide accessible finance to rural farmers –Emefiele

Farm estate to provide jobs for youths

Nigeria’s survival hinges on MDA’s resourcefulness

Not giving up on his resolve to ensure food security and gainful employment for Nigerian youths, the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has pledged to extend accessible financing to farmers in rural communities across the country.

Emefiele, while making the declaration yesterday during the inauguration of the first National Agriculture Land Development Authority (NALDA) Integrated Farm Estate in Suduje Daura, Katsina State, noted that the CBN, through the deployment of well-targeted intervention programmes to farmers in the rural communities, was aiding the government’s efforts at improving job and wealth creation.

According to him, “these measures are also supporting our nation’s food security objectives. Nigeria is likely to make significant strides over the next three years in repositioning our agricultural sector for greater growth, given the combined efforts of NALDA, and the CBN’s in making land and credit available to farmers.”

Emefiele said the bank would collaborate with NALDA to develop integrated farms across the country, provide affordable and accessible finance to farmers in Nigeria’s rural communities and provide jobs for its teeming population.

He noted that the NALDA integrated farm estate would serve as an agricultural hub for inhabitants of the area with its wide-range of facilities to support rearing of poultry, goat and rabbit pens as well as fish ponds, crop farming areas, processing and packaging plants, storage, clinics, residential area, school, training centres, and an administrative facility.

Emefiele thus expressed the CBN’s readiness to work with NALDA to replicate similar integrated farm projects in rural communities in order to make life more meaningful for inhabitants of those areas through the provision of affordable and accessible finance to the beneficiaries under the integrated farm programme.

While commending the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for resuscitating NALDA to optimally deliver on its mandate, Emefiele noted that Nigeria’s survival as a country was hinged on the resourcefulness and synergy among government’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in areas of policy formulation and implementation, which he emphasissed was essential to the attainment of Nigeria’s desired economic growth.

He also reiterated the CBN’s readiness to partner with NALDA and explore the potential of providing affordable and accessible finance to the beneficiaries under the integrated farm programme in order to scale up productivity and provide jobs for Nigerians.

The CBN governor emphasised the successes of the bank through specific interventions such as the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS) and the Private Sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (p-AADS), the Agri/Business Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AgSMEIS) and the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF). Continuing, the governor said that the measures taken by the Buhari administration had provided finance to key sectors and segments, with their implementation tailored to support the administration’s policy of repositioning Nigeria to become a self-sufficient food producer, creating millions of jobs and supplying the domestic industries with their raw material needs.

He urged deposit money banks in the country to support the NALDA mandate, which he noted aligned with the developmental priorities of the CBN. Inaugurating the project, President Buhari pledged that Nigeria, under his watch, would achieve food security.

He reiterated that his administration remained committed to the goal of ensuring that Nigeria produced what Nigerians eat and eating what the country produces.

