CBN’s 100 for 100 policy bankrolls 28 firms with N23.20b loan

….to unveil new forex bidding regime, engage banks on export documentation

Twenty-eight companies whose articulated projects scaled the screening for 100 for 100 Policy for Production and Productivity (PPP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have secured the apex bank’s funding of N23.20 billion.

This came as the apex bank promised to unveil a new forex bidding regime very soon that is market-driven and supports companies that accord utmost priority for local production and job creation drive.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the bank will engage DMBs on ways to support businesses that export and remit their proceeds to the country.

The 28 beneficiary firms whose cheques were presented Monday through seven participating financial institutions comprise 14 in manufacturing sector, 12 in agricultural sector, and two healthcare firms spread across four velour sectors of the economy.

PPP is CBN’s policy initiative unveiled last year (October 25) at the launch of e-Naira to significantly accelerate manufacturing output, promote further diversification of the nation’s economy to enable faster growth of non-oil exports.

Under the policy, eligible companies in priority sectors were to be screened and 100 companies will be selected to receive funding from the CBN every 100 days, beginning from November 1, 2021. The selection of subsequent beneficiaries will be rolled over every 100 days with new sets of 100 companies; details of these companies will be published in the major national dailies.

Speaking Monday at the maiden unveiling of the first batch of PPP beneficiaries, Emefiele said funding projects under PPP were expected to create over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across multiple sectors of the economy as well as generate close to $125.80 million in foreign exchange earnings.

Five of the selected projects, according to the CBN governor, are Greenfield projects seeking to exploit the huge opportunities in key sectors of the economy.

METRO (pix: Soludo)

Africa needs new liberation movement – Soludo

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

The governor-elect of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, says politics has become a big business in Nigeria, adding that many drug barons and internet scammers have flocked into politics to avoid being arrested.

Soludo, ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who won the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), disclosed this in a speech over the weekend.

He spoke on “The Purpose and Price of Disruptive Change” at the first graduation of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance in Abuja. The school was founded by former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili.

Soludo said: “Indeed, Africa needs a new liberation movement. The first struggle was liberation from the colonial masters. The second will be liberation from rentier politics and politicians. For me, there is almost a sense of nostalgia, recalling the mission and accomplishments of our founding fathers, especially as we contemplate the world without oil in Nigeria.

“Much of the existing social order is founded on competition for, and distribution of, rents. Oil and the easy money that came with it destroyed the social fabric, and the elite created new institutions and political structures to maximise their gains. As the noose tightened globally on other rentier/criminal enterprises, such as drug trafficking or internet scamming, many of the barons flocked into politics as the next easy alternative.

“Politics has become big business. Appointment or election into public office is seen largely as an opportunity to ‘eat’ rather than a call to selfless service. There is an army of rich (big men) who have never worked or done any productive work in their life and believe that it is their right to expect something for nothing.

“The tiny, less than one per cent, elite have a stranglehold on the public purse, sprinkling occasional crumbs to the citizens as ‘dividends of democracy’. The citizens themselves either out of helplessness or acquiescence join the party, expecting the politicians to dole out pittance out of public treasury as charity.”

However the governor-elect who would assume office in March, noted that Nigeria is now at a fiscal cliff with a crunching solvency challenge.

“Youth unemployment, insecurity, poverty, inflation, etc., threaten the social fabric. Migrating to a post-oil world of 4th industrial revolution and sustainable prosperity will require massive disruptive transformations and restoration of a productive social contract.”

