CBN’s ACGSF guarantees N122.6bn loan to farmers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Central Bank’s Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) has guaranteed cumulative loans of 1,190,970 valued at N122.632 billion to farmers within 43 years of the scheme’s existence. Established in 1977, the scheme, in 2020 alone, guaranteed a total of 30,267 loans valued N4.32 billion just as the scheme’s scope has been widened to fund all agriculture value chain. ACGSF board Chairman, Mr. Stephen Okon, said this yesterday in Abuja at the presentation of 2020 ACGSF best national farmers awards to recipients. He said ACGSF was established by Decree No. 20 of 1977 to guarantee agricultural credit facilities granted to farmers.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the CBN both contribute to the Fund in the ratio of 60% and 40% respectively, with CBN serving as the Managing Agent of the Scheme and the Secretariat of the Fund. The Fund encourages Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to lend to those engaged in agriculture by providing guarantee. It mitigates risks associated with banks’ lending to agriculture; by guaranteeing to pay banks 75% of the net amount in default in accordance with the provisions of the enabling Act.

“The Fund provides guarantee in respect of loans granted by any bank for agricultural purposes with the aim of increasing the level of bank credit to the agricultural sector. It is important to state that “Loan” under the Scheme includes advances, overdrafts, and any credit facility,” Okon said. On the importance of the award to deserving farmers, ACGSF board chairman said the event was not only special, “it marks the culmination of the ACGSF board’s efforts over the years to re-introduce the Best Farmers’ Awards.”

Mr. Ene Martin Ibeabuchi, Chief Executive Officer of Nemat Agro Service Limited won the coveted prize of ACGSF Best Farmer of the Year for adhering strictly to tenets and guidelines of ACGSF scheme and its commitment to pay back facility as and when due. He was said to have obtained N3.4 million credit facility from Access Bank. He was rewarded with N1 million cash prize in addition to certificate of honour and a plaque. The bank disbursed over N27 billion while its current (December 2020) portfolio stood at over N3 billion.

