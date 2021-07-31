CBN’s bailout financing to FG rose by N6.1trn in 4 years

Stories: Bamidele Famoofo

Report has shown that Federal Government has continued to rely heavily on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to finance its operations in the last four years. Figures obtained by Saturday Telegraph showed that financing by Ways and Means (W&M) from the Apex bank to the FG increased by N6.09trillion in four years, rising from N2.63trillion in 2016 to N8.72trillion as at 2019.

Average yearly W&M of N2.45 trillion to the FGN over the past five years (2016 to 2020) stood at 127 percent above the average yearly tax revenue of N1.08 trillion during the same period.

When viewed as a percentage of total revenue, the average W&M to the FGN was 58.6 percent between 2017 and 2019 – significantly above the averages of 0.0 percent and 0.8 percent for Ghana and Kenya, respectively.

“Due to the magnitude of the shocks in 2020, the actual amount of borrowing from the W&M stood at NGN4.39 trillion – the highest since 2007 when the CBN started keeping the data,” the reported noted.

The need for government to keep borrowing more from the CBN has been attributed to its knack for spending more than it earns. Data obtained from Cordros Research puts aggregate revenue growth between 2016 and 2020 at 7.7 percent while spending increased by 18.3 percent in the same period.

“Since the economic recession in 2016, the growing imbalance between the revenue generated and expenditure has generated widespread attention given the rising fiscal deficits and weakening debt sustainability metrics,” analysts said.

It was observed by Analysts that during periods of relatively stable macro conditions (GDP growth of 1.91% in 2018 and 2.27% in 2019), the FGN still relied more on the CBN to finance its operations than tax revenue.

The preceding stemmed from underperformance in actual revenue compared to budgeted revenue amidst a persistent increase in total expenditure.

Consequently, the actual fiscal deficit widened ahead of budget. Experts noted that a although the fiscal authorities have made efforts in improving revenue (CAGR of 7.5% between 2016 and 2020) through improved tax administration practices, the faster growth in expenditure (CAGR of 18.3% within the same period) has resulted in increased reliance on Central Bank financing to bridge the gaps.

As a result, outstanding overdrafts (Ways and Means Advances) to the federal government rose from NGN2.63 trillion (2.6% of GDP) in 2016 to NGN8.72 trillion (6.0% of GDP) in 2019.

Meanwhile, based on the 5M-21 Budget Implementation Report (BIR) from the Ministry of Finance, Nigeria’s actual revenue (N1.84 trillion) during the first five months of the year grossly underperformed the prorated budgeted revenue (N3.33 trillion) by 44.6 percent.

The preceding was primarily due to a 49.5 percent decline in oil revenue (N423.00 billion vs prorated budget: N837.92 billion) as lower oil production volume capped the gains from oil prices during the period.

The total expenditure (N4.86 trillion) during the review period was 14.2 percent below the prorated budgeted expenditure of NGN5.66 trillion. On a year-on-year basis, total expenditure increased by 23.3 percent y/y above the level in 5M-20: N3.94 trillion.

The recurrent non-debt expenditure (N1.87 trillion vs prorated budget: N2.35 trillion) constituted 38.5 percent of the total expenditure while debt service (NGN1.80 trillion vs prorated budget: N1.39 trillion) was 37.1 percent of total expenditure during the review period.

The increase in the debt service was due to the interest on W&M (N480.52 billion) paid during the period, which was not provided for in the 2021FY budget.

The revenue and expenditure performance led to a fiscal deficit of N3.01 trillion – 29.1 percent above the prorated budgeted deficit of N2.33 trillion and an increase of 19.9 percent y/y compared with the same period of last year.

In financing the deficit, we estimate the government net issued N1.23 trillion in bonds and treasury bills in 5M-21. As of Q1-21, the additional borrowings on the W&M balance to the FGN was N1.47 trillion – 79.9 percent of the total revenue generated in 5M-21, giving a total of N2.70 trillion used to finance the N3.01 trillion.

We imagine that the balance of N310 billion constitutes grants, recoveries and fines collected during the period which was not booked in the fiscal accounts. There are however expected neg-ative impacts on the economy if the borrowing keep increasing as it at the moment.

Speaking on the implications of the trend, Analysts at Cordros Research noted that the flexibility associated with Central Bank financing, particularly in repayment conditions compared to commercial borrowings will kill the drive to generate more revenue by government through other sources as it tends to recourse to the Apex bank to shore up fiscal deficits.

“Consequently, this breeds fiscal complacency as efforts and initiatives required to strengthen tax administration and expand the tax net may be delayed. Asides from that, there are other systemic and macroeconomic implications associated with sustained Central Bank financing, which are examined below,” the report said.

Another major challenge that deficit monetisation presents is that it weakens the balance sheet of the CBN – increased lending to the FGN without periodic repayment and or securitisation reduces the apex bank’s asset quality, which has a negative impact on shareholders’ funds.

Also, recurrent deficit monetisation could become a recurring theme; leading to sustained inflationary pressures that will make the attainment of price stability more difficult.

“In our view, the current fiscal framework characterised by underperformance in revenue targets, rising expenditure and high debt servicing cost is unsustainable.

That said, we think it would be difficult for the FGN to reduce its reliance on the CBN over the medium to long term, given that the tepid economic conditions will hinder the implementation of much-needed reforms. In our opinion, the government will sustain its current expansionary fiscal policy to support economic recovery.

As a result, the imbalances in the fiscal accounts are unlikely to show any meaningful improvement,” Analysts hinted.

The report recommended that government must implement structural reforms and fiscal consolidation measures to improve the fiscal position over the medium term to enhance revenue, moderate the growth in recurrent expenditure, and ultimately improve the management of public resources.

