News Top Stories

CBN’s Cash Policy: CSOs allege hidden plot by govs to cause mayhem

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Cvil Society Organisations Central Coordinating Council has said the new naira notes and cash withdrawal limit policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is facing a syndicated attack from a group of governors The body, which claim to comprise of 472 members, at a press conference on Tuesday by its National Convener, Obed Okwukwe, said the governors, which it termed ‘G-10 Governors’, vowed that the policy will not see the light of the day. Okwukwe alleged that governors were mopping up the new naira notes and stopping its circulation.

He noted that: “The CBN had announced that it deployed N300 billion as the first tranche of cash it disbursed,” but said the money was hijacked and did not trickle down to the people. “They are withholding the money using various means including deploying agents who use multiple ATM cards to withdraw the money; colluding with their banker agents to continue to trap the moneys in the banks and buying off cash from business places that ordinarily make huge cash transactions like petrol stations, supermarkets and departmental stores.

“This has made some of these businesses insist on only cash payment as the profit they make from the sales of the naira covers for the loss of business from those who do not have the cash to pay,” the national convener stated. He alleged that the organisation has uncovered a grand plot by the 10 governors to make Nigeria ungovernable if the policy was not reversed. According to him, people pretending to collapse, or going naked or fight at ATM points, were pre-arranged to disparage the policy. The convener argued that the CBN policy has succeeded in reducing the financial recklessness, money laundering and vote buying capacities of politicians.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

political campaigns kick-off
News Top Stories

September 28 Campaign kick off

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Onyekachi Eze, Johnchuks Onuanyim and Chris Ochayi

How internal wrangling delayed APC’s Campaign Council There were indications yesterday that some internal power play and disenchantment within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was responsible for the delay in the list of members of the Presidential Campaign Council(PCC), which was eventually released on Friday night. Competent sources within the party told our correspondents […]
News

World Bank approves $12bn to finance virus vaccines, care

Posted on Author Reporter

  The World Bank has approved $12 billion in financing to help developing countries buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines, tests, and treatments, aiming to support the vaccination of up to 1 billion people. The $12 billion “envelop” is part of a wider World Bank Group package of up to $160 billion to help developing countries […]
News

Pope condemns Borno killings

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the massacre of farmworkers in Borno State. The Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram has since claimed responsibility for the killings which left at least 43 people dead. “I want to assure my prayers for Nigeria, where blood has unfortunately been spilled once more in a terrorist attack,” he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica