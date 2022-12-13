CBN’s Cashless Policy: Deadly blow on politicians planning to buy votes – Arewa youths

Baba Negedu Kaduna The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) said the cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is a heavy blow on politicians who have stockpiled monies instead of taking it to the banks. Addressing a press conference yesterday, the Forum’s National President, Shettima Yerima accused politicians of instituting a campaign of calumny against naira redesign and cashless policy for their own selfish reasons. According to Shettima: “As a group, we have closely followed the unfolding negative campaign that is clearly funded by enemies of this country’s economic growth and development. “We note with disappointment the way and manner some people are using the media to castigate the CBN Governor and his management for taking bold steps to address the economic challenge facing this country and how some misinformed Nigerians have been trying to undermine the process at take-off. “We are in support of any policy review by the CBN that could help boost the value of our national currency, even if doing so will hurt politicians who have hidden millions in cash, with intent to buy up voters in the forthcoming general elections.” The youth leader said the youths reject a situation where National security will be threatened by sponsored political violence using cash from soak aways, farm houses and other illegal vaults across the country. He therefore said: “It is clear to many Nigerians that wholesale hoarding of naira banknotes by members of the public is now being dealt with by the policy of the naira redesign. Long before now, CBN’s available statistics show that cash outside banks consist of over 80% of Currency-In-Circulation (CIC). “The current effort will ensure effective monetary policy. A beautiful means for fighting against corruption that we have not tried before in the economic history of this nation.” The AYCF President said they are in support of the policy because the less cash available outside the banking system, it will reduce corrupt practices engendered by cash exchanges

