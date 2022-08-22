CBN’s credit to banks hits N1.51trn in four months

Borrowings rose by 99.6% to N612.43bn in April

Deposit money banks in the country borrowed a total of N1.51trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window in the first four months of this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.

Banks borrow from the CBN through its SLF window-at interest rate of 100 basis points (bpts) above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the apex bank’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window for deposit placement.

According to the CBN’s Economic Report for April 2022, released over the weekend, lenders’ borrowing from the apex bank’s SLF surged by 99.6 per cent to N612.43 billion from N306.83 billion in the preceding month, while total transactions at the SDF window decreased by 46.4 per cent to N320.55 billion from N597.70 billion in March 2022.

Given that the Economic Report for Q1’22 released by the CBN a week earlier had stated that banks borrowed a total of N902.17billion from the regulator between January and March, it means that transactions at the SLF from January to April 2022, amounted to N1.51trillion. New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s data indicates that compared to the high liquidity in the banking system in the first quarter of this year, which resulted in transactions at the SLF dropping by 52.34 per cent to N902.17 billion from N1.89trillion in the preceding quarter, liquidity squeeze, occasioned by CBN’s auction of Foreign Exchange swaps and its use of discretionary Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits, was recorded in April. For instance, in its April 2022 Economic Report, the CBN stated: “There was liquidity squeeze in the banking system during the period under review owing to the auction of FX swaps and cash reserve ratio debits from the banking system. The average net industry balance stood at N156.30 billion, representing a 44.3 per cent decline from N280.45 billion in March 2022. “Activities at the standing facilities window reflected the low banking system liquidity during the review period. The total transactions at standing deposit facilities window (SDF) decreased by 46.4 per cent to N320.55 billion from N597.70 billion in March 2022. “Conversely, transactions at the standing lending facility (SLF) increased significantly by 99.6 per cent to N612.43 billion from N306.83 billion in the preceding month. At the primary market segment, a total of N262.23 billion, N509.90 billion and N289.09 billion worth of NTBs were offered, subscribed to, and allotted, respectively, in the review period, compared with N295.33 billion, N1,095.16 billion and N538.33 billion in the preceding period.” Indeed, analysts note that in the last few months, the liquidity squeeze has led to a surge in banks’ borrowing from the CBN through the apex bank’s two short term lending windows-the SLF and Repurchase Arrangement (Repo). In a recent presentation, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, stated that “inter-bank rates have been rising following a liquidity squeeze in the money market. Interbank money market rates already surging, will test 18 per annum – 20 per cent per annum.” He predicted that total outstanding at the CBN discount window would reach N1.5 trillion in August 2022. Financial experts point out that borrowing from the CBN is a better alternative for DMBs given that the SLF rate, for instance, is relatively cheaper compared to interbank interest rates. However, in a note last week, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank attributed the relatively low demand recorded at the monthly auction of FGN bonds conducted by the Debt Management Office (DMO) last week to tight system liquidity and negative real interest rates, occasioned by the high inflation rate. The analysts stated that the tight liquidity was partly the result of the CBN’s continuous use of discretionary CRR debits. As the analysts put it, “the relatively low demand at the auction mirrors tight system liquidity. We note that market liquidity stood at a deficit of -N3.6 billion on Friday (12 August ‘22). Overnight and repo rates closed within a range of 12 – 15 per cent. The tightness in system liquidity can be partly attributed to CBN’s continuous use of the discretionary Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits.” New Telegraph reports that as part of its efforts to control inflationary pressure in the economy, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in 2020, increased the CRR by five per cent, from 22.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent. The CRR is a percentage of a bank’s total deposit which it must maintain with the apex bank at all times. In February 2022, the CBN debited a total of N356.1billion from 14 banks for failing to meet its 27.5 per cent (CRR) requirement.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...