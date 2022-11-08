News Top Stories

CBN’s credit to banks in 6 months rose 103.2% to N4.52trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Credit facilities to deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window increased by 103.2 per cent in the first six months of this  year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.
DMBs borrow from the CBN through its SLF window-at interest rate of 100 basis points (bpts) above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the apex bank’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window for deposit placement.
According to the CBN’s Economic Report just released for the second quarter of 2022, lenders’ borrowing from the SLF jumped by 103.2 per cent to N3.62trillion in Q2’22 from N902.17 billion in the preceding quarter.
This indicates that banks borrowed a total of N4.52trillion from the SLF in the first half of this year.
By contrast, the report shows total transactions at the SDF window dropped by 34.4 per cent to N894.88 billion in the second quarter of this year from N1.36trillion in the preceding quarter.
This means that there

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo youths lament unending police brutality

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

One year after the #EndSARS protest that rocked many parts of the country, youths in Ondo State yesterday trooped out into the streets of Akure, the state capital, to commemorate the anniversary of the end police brutality campaign. The youth, who converged on Post Office Junction along the popular Oba Adesida Road, embarked on a […]
News

Trafficking: Katsina police rescue 4 girls, 3 boys headed for Libya

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Four girls and three boys being trafficked to Libya through Katsina have been rescued by the State Police Command at Yankara Village area of the State. The rescued victims were identified as Success Oshoopkeme, ( 20), Isaac Debora, (20), Amoruwa Ade, (28), James Rebecca, (20) Emmanuel Godwin, (20), Zainab Tijjani, (21) and Taofik Olawale, (27). […]
News

June 12: Buhari regime, a threat to democracy –Onyike

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The spokesperson of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) and former Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike, has stated that the June 12 celebration by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is a sham that means nothing to the administration as far as democratic ethos and norms are concerned. Onyike, in an exclusive interview with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica