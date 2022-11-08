CBN’s credit to banks in 6 months rose 103.2% to N4.52trn

Credit facilities to deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window increased by 103.2 per cent in the first six months of this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.

DMBs borrow from the CBN through its SLF window-at interest rate of 100 basis points (bpts) above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the apex bank’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window for deposit placement.

According to the CBN’s Economic Report just released for the second quarter of 2022, lenders’ borrowing from the SLF jumped by 103.2 per cent to N3.62trillion in Q2’22 from N902.17 billion in the preceding quarter.

This indicates that banks borrowed a total of N4.52trillion from the SLF in the first half of this year.

By contrast, the report shows total transactions at the SDF window dropped by 34.4 per cent to N894.88 billion in the second quarter of this year from N1.36trillion in the preceding quarter.

This means that there

