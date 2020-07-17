CBN’s directive: Maize farmers strengthen pact with poultry operators

Following Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive to foreign exchange (forex) dealers to stop processing ‘Form M’ for importation of maize, the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) is set to sign pact with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) to boost maize cultivation for poultry feeds. In a memo made available to New Telegraph by PAN, it was revealed that the two commodity associations believe that the only way forward for the new CBN directive on maize importation to favour agric stakeholders is to aggressively develop the local market by making the products available for other users like poultry farmers.

PAN said in the memo that maize farmers and stakeholders were determined to partake in the meeting to move the country’s local maize industry forward. MAAN and PAN are expected to fashion the technicalities behind the quality and quantity of maize to as well as the price of the commodity in line with the CBN directive banning the importation of maize into the country.

Lately, maize has been in the headlines with the CBN restricting forex on its importation. According to the apex bank, to increase local production, it ordered the discontinuation of Form M processing, while already registered forms are to be submitted before Wednesday.

A number of challenges have, however, hindered the offtake of local maize, with high cost of the commod-ity and a diminishing supply mounting the front burner. Besides, the poultry sector of the economy has been mostly hit by the emergence of COVID-19. Precisely, the impacts in the country’s poultry sector have seen poultry farmers decrying scarcity and continuous rise in the price of maize, stressing that it posed a major threat to their businesses and food security in the country. Particularly, these farmers pointed out that maize, which constitutes over 50 per cent of poultry feed, is currently very scarce; and where available, the prices have skyrocketed and cannot be afforded by majority of them again. They feared that scarcity of poultry feeds could lead to collapse of the country’s poultry business.

For instance, National President of the Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria, Ezekiel Mam Ibrahim, had revealed that members had lost 40 per cent, representing about a third of their resources, to the pandemic. Also, the Delta state chapter of PAN had last month called on the government to allow for maize importation, citing that the supply by local maize producers was below that which was demanded, amid incessant hike in price. Maize is seen as an essential component of animal feeds and has played a critical role in the animal industry overtime.

Like this: Like Loading...