CBN’s Emefiele canvasses private sector partnership for infrastructure development

While the strides made by the Central Bank of Nigeria in addressing those constraints that continue to limit growth and development have received commendations, these are just a drop in the ocean, as the US$100 billion annual investment required for infrastructure development cannot be solely financed by the CBN. Governor of Nigeria’s apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, says the way out of the nation’s infrastructure dilemma is for both government and the private sector to collaborate. Bamidele Famoofo reports.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has reiterated his call for public-private partnership to address the huge infrastructure deficit confronting Africa’s most populous nation. Governor Emefiele who said partnership between the public and private sector provides an alternative to finance infrastructure projects, thereby easing budgetary constraints and improve operational efficiency by leveraging private sector’s expertise and robust financing options, noted that the option is yet to be fully explored in Nigeria, despite its popularity in other emerging economies, particularly Brazil and India.

His words: “The Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) has supported industrialisation and infrastructure development in Brazil by providing financing support mechanisms to public and private enterprises investing in enabling infrastructure projects; while in India, the Infrastructure Development Finance Company of India (IDFC) provides long-term funding to help finance PPP infrastructure projects.”

The CBN boss who noted that it requires an estimated US$100billion annually to spur infrastructure growth in Nigeria, said the massive investment done so far by government and the Bank to finance infrastructure in the country could only be described as a drop in the ocean. “Bearing the importance of quality infrastructure to economic growth, the fiscal authorities and private sector have roles in the ecosystem, with innovative financing options explored,” he said.

Emefiele who made the call at the yearly conference of the Finance Correspondent Association of Nigeria (FICAN) held recently in Lagos, said the Sukuk bond market has provided a substitute for the traditional interest- based financing options and has been used to finance critical infrastructural project across the country.

Stakeholders at the event which include regulators and the private sector sought to address the challenge of financing infrastructure and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the post Covid-19 era, aligned with the position of the CBN on the participation of the private sector in investing in infrastructure development in the country. Former acting managing director of the Bank of Industry, Dr. Waheed Olagunju, who was one of the panelists at the conference acknowledged the importance of the private sector partnering with government to achieve rapid infrastructure development.

His words: “I believe that the government and private sector development partnership will help. We need to work on the ecosystem looking at what other countries have done: they invested in industrial parks and technology as a short-term measure”. Dr. Olagunju noted that the world is awash with investable funds of more than $17 trillion, stressing that Nigeria is one of the best investment environments in the world.

“Investors are looking for where to invest and return-on-investment in Nigeria, prior to COVID-19, was one of the highest in the world. According to UN statistics, Nigeria was ranked between 21 and 35 per cent on Return-on-Investment, Nigeria has the highest foreign direct investment in Africa. The world wants to do business with Nigeria,” he said.

The agency of government in charge of raising and management of debt, agreed with Olagunju that investible fund abound for infrastructure development. The DMO boss, Ms. Patience Oniha, said there is room for more borrowing to finance infrastructure, stressing that investors have a huge interest in the country’s infrastructure development. Oniha who was represented by Joe Ugoala, Director, Operational/ Research Department at the DMO, said, “ In the last edition that we just did where the country raised $4 billion, the idea was that we could raise a minimum of $3 billion and we found out that people still have an interest in our country. Even though we seemed to have doubts, the international investors still have faith. Her words: “They still believe in the fundamentals of this economy.

We were asking for $3 billion, we ended up having $12.2 billion, which was almost 400 per cent of what we actually asked for. We had to say this because of our approval from the National Assembly which is within the requirement of the Appropriation Act. What the country took from that outing was $4 billion out of the $12.2 billion. You can see that there is so much interest in Nigeria’s instrument across Asia, America, Europe and other parts of the world.” She cited the case of government partnership with the Dangote Group as a way to go to continue to partner with the private sector in the country.

“That has started with what we are doing with the road clean-up infrastructure with Dangote trying to take care of some roads. Some other private sector players will enjoy that tax incentive to encourage them to participate, bearing in mind that the government alone cannot do it.” In his contribution, the Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group, Bola Onadele “Koko”, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has weakened government revenue to sustain infrastructures funding across the country, suggesting that creative ways must be developed by the government to attract the private sector to partner with it to fund infrastructures in the country.

In addition, The FMDQ boss noted that the best way for the SMEs to get the best benefits of infrastructure development in the country is for the government to focus primary on infrastructures that will ensure that energy and logistics are provided.

On her part, the Managing Director/ CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented by Osaigbovo Omorogbe, Divisional Head, SME Banking, said banks are not shying away from their responsibilities of supporting SMEs.

In her words, “Commercial banks are not running away from supporting SMEs but joining hands with the government and other stakeholders to refinance all of what you see around infrastructure which is critical to the economy. “I think the questions that should be answered for every proposal are, ‘Is it bankable? If you are going into this, what structure should be in place to ensure that the funds we are going to put in will be recovered back because we have stakeholders and investors who are also looking towards a good result’?”

In Nigeria, the current level of infrastructure deficit is a major constraint to economic development and attainment of growth average rate of at least 5 to 7 per cent required to boost productivity and sustainable growth for businesses. According to the World Development Indicators (2019), 56.20 per cent of Nigerians have access to electricity, while electric power consumption stood at 144.52 kWh per capita as of 2018. While infrastructure deficit in Nigeria is estimated to be about 1.2 per cent of GDP, it is projected that the Federal Government needs to commit about US$100 billion annually to address the nation’s infrastructural deficit.

