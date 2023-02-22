CBN’s inflation fight gets tougher as IMF reiterates support

With data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last week, showing that inflation increased in January and with analysts predicting that it is likely to rise further in the months ahead, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) battle to tame the scourge does not look likely to be over anytime soon, even as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to express support for the apex bank’s tightening stance, writes Tony Chukwunyem

As the inflation report for January released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week continues to attract reactions from analysts, the emerging consensus among financial experts is that the inflation rate would likely rise higher this month.

For instance, commenting on the NBS’ report, analysts at Cowry Asset Management stated: “The latest headline inflation report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for January 2023 showed that there was an upward reversal in headline numbers to 21.82 per cent year on year after the calm of 21.34 per cent seen in December 2022.

“This increase poses the highest rise since September 2005, against market expectations for a further easing below 21 per cent. Also, the January inflation trend signals an increase of 0.47 per cent points from the December 2022 rate and 6.22 per cent points higher than the 15.60% reported in January 2022.

“To simply put it in context, the prices of food, which happens to be the most relevant indicator in the CPI basket, recorded an upturn to 24.32 per cent in January 2023 from 23.75 per cent reported in the previous month. This was due to an upsurge in the prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, potatoes, yams, and other tubers, fish, vegetables, fruits, meat, and food products.”

The analysts also pointed out that the increase in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices, the cash crunch, occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) currency redesign policy, as well FX shortage, which led to the naira trading above N700 per dollar at the parallel market, all contributed to pushing up inflation last month.

They thus concluded that “the planting season and currency pressures from the naira crunch due to the CBN’s currency redesign policy on the transition to a cashless policy, coupled with other forms of election spending, are all likely to propel another cycle of price increases in February. In light of the above, we project a further uptrend in inflation to 22.15 per cent in February 2023.”

Also commenting on the NBS report, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank Economic Research, said: “Inflation is currently driven by structural issues impacting the cost of doing business such as insecurity, poor logistics and energy supply.

“Other factors include elevated commodity prices, exchange rate pressure and persistent fuel scarcity, among others. To continue to tame inflation, the CBN/Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the policy rate by +100bps to 17.5 per cent in January ’23. “The MPC is scheduled to hold its next meeting on 20 and 21 March ‘23. Given the MPC’s resolve to restore price stability, another policy rate hike is not farfetched.”

Indeed, in the communiqué it issued at the end of its meeting in January, the MPC explained that although inflation fell from 21.47 per cent in November 2022 to 21.34 per cent in December 2022, it decided to further hike the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 17 .5 per cent from 16.5 per cent, because it believed that maintaining its tightening stance, “would signal confidence in the effectiveness of its Monetary Policy direction to rein in inflation, improve financial system stability, and moderate exchange rate.”

MPC commences tightening Analysts note that with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year driving a global surge in inflation, the CBN’s MPC, at its meeting in May, hiked the MPR by 150 basis points to 13%- the biggest rate hike since July 2016 when the apex bank increased rates by 200 basis points.

The regulator said it had to significantly raise the MPR to rein in rising inflation, which had accelerated to 16.82 per cent in April. As CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, told journalists at the post MPC press briefing, members of the committee “felt that tightening will help rein in inflation before it assumes a galloping trend.”

He stated at the time that “the committee decided to raise monetary policy rate for the first time in two and a half years to rein in the current rise in inflation as members were of the view that the continued uptrend may adversely impact growth. “MPC feels that tightening would narrow the negative real interest rate margin, improve market sentiment and restore investor confidence.

Equally, members believe tightening would moderate inflationary pressure pass-through to exchange rate depreciation and moderate the speed of capital flow reversal, provide incentives for foreign capital inflows and sustain remittances. “Lastly, tightening could moderate government domestic borrowing, as government debt servicing to revenue ratio increased significantly in recent times, threatening debt sustainability.”

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down, the CBN last year continued to hike the MPR and in fact, at the MPC’s September meeting, it not only increased the MPR to 15.5 per cent , it also raised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent.

Explaining the move at the post MPC press conference, Emefiele said: “It was of the view that with the aggressive policy normalisation of the economies, loosening the stance of policy will result in a sharp decrease of exchange rate leading to further hikes that will be afloat “Also, it will help consolidate the impact of the last two policy rate hikes which is already reflected in the slowing growth rate of oil supply in the economy. We also understand that an aggressive rate hike will slow capital outflows and likely attract capital inflows and appreciate naira.

We will keep increasing the interest rate to reduce the high effect of inflation.” He further stated: “The tested monetary policy theory is that the easiest way to tame inflationary pressure is to raise rates. CBN research study has shown that once inflation trends above 12.5 or 13 per cent, it will retard growth.

So, it is difficult for us, with all data available, not to go in a very aggressive way.” IMF’s advice Significantly, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the latest statement on its 2022 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria, appeared to have issues with a number of CBN policies, it reiterated its support for the apex bank’s tightening stance.

As the IMF put it, “decisive and effective monetary policy tightening is a priority. Recent tightening measures undertaken by the CBN are steps in the right direction.” It, however, stated that monetary conditions in Nigeria were “still accommodative and characterised by fiscal dominance,” adding that “while medium-term inflation projections, at around 11 percent, remain largely unchanged from last year, there are risks of inflation expectations becoming de-anchored with prices, excluding food and fuel, staying in the double digits for a prolonged period.”

To avert such a scenario, the Fund recommended additional measures, which, according to it, would help Nigeria ensure effective tightening and normalization of monetary policy. Specifically, it recommended “lower reliance on CBN overdrafts and full sterilization of any CBN financing of the fiscal deficit.”

According to the IMF, “once the legacy CBN overdraft stock has been securitized, strict adherence to the statutory limit (5 percent of previous year’s revenues) and limiting its use only for shortterm liquidity management would be important to prevent another build-up. “Any in-year fiscal financing gaps should be filled through issuance of supplementary budgets and addressing institutional constraints on debt issuance. Staff also recommended full sterilization of any CBN credit to the government to date—in principle through market-based instruments.”

Also, the Fund advised the CBN “to stand ready to further increase the MPR.” It stated that: “Despite weak transmission, higher shortterm interest rates still send a strong signal on the CBN’s policy intentions, while helping quell depreciation pressures—by strengthening incentives to hold naira assets. Going forward, a credible and binding interest rate corridor should be restored.” Furthermore, the IMF urged the CBN to gradually phase out its intervention activities.

According to the Fund, “the quasi-fiscal activities of the CBN have expanded rapidly since the pandemic, including due to the use of discretionary Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) as the main liquidity management instrument.

“While some of these activities fill a missing market, for example, the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme that extends credit to farmers, there are efficiency concerns. Also, an excessive expansion of quasi-fiscal activities aggravates financial repression, undermines credibility of the CBN’s price stability mandate, and exacerbates the tendency for fiscal deficit monetisation. Staff recommended gradually phasing out of quasi-fiscal activities which contributes to high M3 growth and the high base inflation in Nigeria.”

Industry watchers, however, point out that rising food prices, occasioned by the increase in PMS prices, as well as the weak naira, will continue to be the main causes of inflation in Nigeria for as long as the Federal Government does not effectively address the crisis in the oil sector.

