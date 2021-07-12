CBN’s intervention cuts palm oil import to N221.6bn

Nigeria’s annual spending on importation of palm oil has slumped by 22.6 per cent from $500 million (N245 billion) to $452.25 million (N221.6 billion) in the last one year. Importers sourced 450,000 tonnes of the produce from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

However, data from the Malaysian Palm oil Council (MPOC) revealed that crude palm oil import from Malaysia alone to Nigeria had declined by 21 per cent year-on-year because of foreign exchange restriction by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS’) 35per cent duty.

It was also learnt that manufacturers now prefer to source the produce locally because of the high exchange rate and price, which has reached $1,005 per tonne as at first week of July 2021 in the global market. Also, it was gathered that local production had improved from 940,000 tonnes to 1.28 million tonnes valued at $1.3 billion (N637 billion).

Data by MPOB indicated that only 76,000 of the produce were shipped to Nigeria between January and April, 2021, while a total of 127,000 tonnes were ferried in the form of crude palm oil to the country between January and may, 2020.

The board stressed that in the last five years, average Nigerian palm oil import was 1.31 million tonnes per year because of sharp drop in local palm oil production.

It was learnt that under the CBN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, there have been massive investments to boost local palm oil production. According to a former Executive Secretary of the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFON), Fatai Afolabi, Nigeria’s palm oil production was increasing and would continue to head northward owing to the backward integration policy of CBN.

He added that firms such as Okomu and Presco had doubled their plantations and increased production by 100 per cent when compared with their status in the last five years.

Meanwhile, the National President, National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Mr. Alphonsus Inyang, had urged CBN to further set aside a special fund of N200 billion for the development of the oil palm sector in Nigeria.

Inyang noted that such fund, to be domiciled in its development finance department, was necessary under the existing oil Palm Development Initiative.

Also, he said that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should fund the production and distribution of at least 10 million sprouted nuts annually for distribution to smallholder farmers across the country.

He said: “As an association, we have concrete plans to lead all families on an ambitious drive to plant 20 palm trees from 2022-2026.

As a precursor, we are starting with the development of 10 million seedlings in 2022 for distribution to families.”

It would be recalled that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had, in 2019, lamented that Nigeria still spent $500 million on oil palm importation annually despite being the largest producer and exporter of the product in the 1950s and 1960s, controlling close to 40 per cent of the global market share.

He explained that the country barely produced up to three per cent of the global supply of palm oil, with an estimated production of 800,000 tonnes of palm oil, while countries like Malaysia and Indonesia produce 25 million and 41 million tonnes of palm oil respectively.

Emefiele added: “We have also become a net importer of palm oil, importing between 400,000 and 600,000 tonnes of palm oil in order to meet local demand for this commodity.”

Also, a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s report noted that illegal cross-border smuggling of palm oil from Benin to Nigeria had reached 250,000 tonnes, creating adverse impact on local producers in the country.

Besides, PwC report had revealed that over 400,000 metric tonnes valued at over $300.4 million was smuggled into the country in 2017 through the neighbouring borders, thereby leading to loss in revenues to government in the form of import duties.

According to the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), local producers were losing about $500 million yearly.

