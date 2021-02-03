CBN’s interventions bolster hope of economic rebound

Although there is still so much uncertainty about when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will eventually come to an end, all indications are pointing to the fact that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) interventions will lead to a quick economic rebound for the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM.

Given that almost on the eve of its last meeting for last year, the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) released Q3’20 Gross Domestic Data (GDP) numbers, which confirmed that the economy had slid into a second recession in five years, having recorded negative growth of 6.10per cent and 3.62 per cent in Q2 and Q3’20 respectively, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had been widely expected to announce additional pro-growth measures.

Maintaining status quo

It is, however, no longer news that MPC members, who attended that meeting, voted to leave rates unchanged, because, according to them, they were optimistic that the economic slump would be transient.

As the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting put it, “in the domestic economy, available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables also suggest optimism in output growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the positive outlook for most economic activities. Accordingly, the economy is expected to recover from recession by the end of 2020, while inflation is projected to moderate by the first quarter of 2021.

“The committee noted that the contraction had bottomed out, since it moderated significantly from -6.10 to -3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. This was so because both the monetary and fiscal authorities had anticipated the impending recession and had put measures in place for its quick reversion. “Some of these measures include the Economic Sustainability Programme by the Federal Government and other CBN facilities targeted at households, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), youth empowerment, and reduction of unemployment.

It thus, urged the Federal Government to maintain its initiatives targeted at reducing unemployment, particularly amongst the youths, citing the recent EndSARS protests and ensuing agitation by hoodlums as potentially disruptive to output growth in Nigeria.

“To this end, the MPC reiterated its support for the various development finance initiatives of the CBN to stimulate production and reduce unemployment. MPC further encouraged the Bank to intensify its efforts by increasing funding to more beneficiaries so as to boost consumer spending and accelerate recovery from recession.”

Similarly, before the MPC’s first meeting of 2021 last week, there were speculations in some quarters that the committee would announce measures to tackle inflation, which had risen for the sixteen consecutive month to hit 15.75 per cent in December 2020 and was expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the near term. However, like they did at their meeting in November last year, the MPC members again voted to hold rates. According to the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, which, as usual, was read to journalists at the post-MPC press conference by CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the committee members said that while they were concerned about rising inflation, as output rebounds, supported by the suites of stimulus packages by both the Federal Government and the Central Bank, inflationary pressure would likely begin to moderate in the near term. In fact, the MPC members urged the CBN “to sustain its current drive to improve access to credit to the private sector while exploring other complementary initiatives, in collaboration with the Federal Government, to improve funding to critical sectors of the economy.”

Significant growth in domestic credit

Noting that aggregate domestic credit moved further up by 13.40 per cent in December 2020, compared with 9.48 per cent in the previous month, the MPC members attributed the increase largely to the apex bank’s Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, coupled with its interventions in various sectors of the economy. Specifically, they stated that as a result of the LDR policy and the CBN’s interventions in the economy, “banking sector gross credit as at end-December 6 2020, stood at N25.02 trillion compared with N24.25 trillion at the end of November 2020, representing an increase of N774.28 billion. Under the Bank’s real sector interventions, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), N554.63 billion had been disbursed to 2,849,490 beneficiaries since the inception of the programme, of which N61.02 billion was allocated to 359,370 dry season farmers.”

Regulator’s Covid-19 stimulus package

They also cited the ongoing collaboration between the monetary and fiscal authorities to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, which has led to the CBN putting substantial amount of money into a stimulus programme that has recorded total disbursements amounting to N2.0 trillion as at January 2021. On the Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) meant for household and small businesses, the MPC said that a sum of N192.64 billion had been disbursed to 426,016 beneficiaries, adding that N106.96 billion had also been disbursed to 27,956 beneficiaries under the CBN’s AgriBusiness Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS). Furthermore, the committee noted that the CBN’s Health Care Support Intervention Facility had recorded disbursements amounting to N72.96 billion to 73 projects that comprise 26 pharmaceutical projects and 47 hospitals and healthcare services projects in the country. In addition, to support the provi-sion of employment opportunities for Nigerian youth, the committee stated that the CBN also provided financial support through the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) and Nigerian Youth Investment Fund, amounting to N3.12 billion with 320 beneficiaries and N268 million with 395 beneficiaries, respectively. On boosting power supply, it disclosed that the apex bank had so far provided N18.58 billion for the procurement of 347,853 electricity reading meters to Discos in support of the National Mass Metering Programme.

Economy to record growth this year

Significantly, on its outlook for the year, the MPC stated: “Overall, the medium-term outlook for both the domestic and global economies continued to show improved prospects of recovery, supported by the recent moderate uptick in crude prices and increased optimism over the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. “Available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables for the Nigerian economy suggest further improvement in output growth in the first quarter of 2021. This would be supported by the coordinated and sustained interventions of the monetary and fiscal authorities, including the broad-based stimulus and liquidity injections. Inflationary pressure is also expected to commence moderation as the economy’s negative output gap closes.” The committee, however, noted that uncertainties in the oil market and the increase in the second wave COVID-19 infection rate may pose some downside risks to its forecast. In his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’ (CIBN) Annual Bankers’ Dinner, held in November last year, Emefiele had also predicted that “with sustained implementation of our intervention measures, we do expect that the Nigerian economy could emerge from the recession by the first quarter of 2021. “We also expect that growth in 2021 would attain 2.0 percent. However, downside risks remain, as restoration of full economic activities, particularly in service related sectors, remains uncertain until a COVID vaccine is produced and made available to millions of people across the world.” Analysts point out that although both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank recently revised down Nigeria’s 2021 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to 1.5 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively, the Bretton Woods Institutions still agree with other financial analysts that the country will likely exit recession this year.

Conclusion

Indeed, the consensus among industry watchers, at the weekend, was that the key issue should not be about what percentage points Nigeria’s GDP would grow this year, but that the country would probably not have been in the current position where analysts would be forecasting its early exit from recession if not for CBN’s intervention programmes in various sectors of the economy.

