CBN’s lendings to banks hit N492.50bn in January

Banks visited SDF window more than SLF

Deposit money banks in the country borrowed N492.50 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window in January this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.

In its January 2021 Economic Report released at the weekend, CBN said that although the amount borrowed by the DMBs was N35.83 billion (7.3 per cent) below the N528.33 billion placed at its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) during the period, it was, however, N356.37 billion above the N136.13 billion the lenders borrowed from it in Q4’20. Banks borrow from CBN through its SLF window to carry out their business activities and meet obligations, while they use the SDF window for deposit placement.

According to the report, “deposit money banks and merchant banks made more placements than borrowings in the standing facilities window in January 2021.

The trend showed that banks deposited more than they borrowed at the window, due to the liquidity condition in the banking system, with applicable rates for the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) and Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at 12.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

“Total request for the SLF and granted from January 1–31, 2021 was N492.50 billion, made up of N68.30 billion direct SLF and N424.20 Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo.

Daily average was N35.18 billion in 14 transaction days from January 1–31, 2021 with a total interest of N0.29 billion.

Total SDF granted, during the review period, was N528.33 billion with a daily average of N26.42 billion in 20 transaction days from January 1-31, 2021. Daily request ranged from N4.70 billion to N42.59 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the month stood at N0.08 billion.”

The regulator also stated that sufficient liquidity in the banking system drove financial intermediation in January, adding that major sources of liquidity in the banking system during the period were repayments of matured CBN bills, Federal Government (FGN) bonds and Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs), as well as fiscal disbursements to the three tiers of government through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Indeed, CBN noted that “major money market rates declined at end-January 2021, owing largely to the adequacy of banking system liquidity. Short-term money market rates traded below the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 11.5 per cent for a major part of the period. Average inter-bank and OBB rates were four per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively, in January 2021. “Other rates such as the seven-day and 30-day NIBOR traded on average at 2.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Average prime and maximum lending rates fell, marginally, from their levels in the preceding month by 0.1 percentage and 0.01 percentage point to 11.3 per cent and 28.3 per cent, respectively, in January 2021.

“The average term-deposit rate rose by 0.14 percentage point to 3.7 per cent, generating a narrowed spread of 24.6 percentage points between the average term-deposit and average maximum lending rates at end-January 2021. With inflation at 16.5 per cent at end-January 2021, deposits and prime lending rates were negative in real term, while maximum lending rate was positive.”

New Telegraph had reported that a slowdown in economic activities arising from the impact of COVID-19, coupled with a surfeit in liquidity in the banking system, led to lenders paying more visits to the SDF window compared with the SLF for most part of last year. In its Q4’20 economic report, for instance, CBN stated: “The bank’s discount window was open to banks to enable them square up their positions at the end of each business day.

However, the requests for deposit placements were more predominant than lending, due to the liquidity surfeit in banks. In addition, Intraday Liquidity Facility (ILF) was accessible as a temporary credit, granted to deposit money banks to meet their funding needs during the operating hours of the CBN Inter-bank Funds Transfer System (CIFTS).

“Total standing deposit facility (SDF) and standing lending facility (SLF) stood at ₦2,143.80 billion and ₦136.13 billion, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020 in comparison with ₦1,884.92 billion and ₦1,700.46 billion in the third quarter.”

In addition, an analysis of CBN economic reports indicates that banks borrowed N1.8 trillion from the SLF window between July and November last year compared with the N3.09 trillion that they placed at SDF during the period.

Specifically, the data shows that DMBs borrowed N15.95 billion from the SLF in November 2020; N34.54 billion in October and N1.7 trillion in Q3’20. This means that the lenders borrowed a total of N1.8 trillion from the regulator in the five month period

Like this: Like Loading...