CBN’s loans to farmers hit N1.01trn in April

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N1.01 trillion loan to Nigerian farmers under its Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) as at April 2022. Findings by our correspondent from the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) report on ABP revealed that between April and May 2022, the bank released the sum of N57.91 billion to 185,972 new projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat and maize. According to the CBN report, the latest disbursement had brought the total amount dished out under the programme to N1.01 trillion to over 4.2 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country. Also, figures obtained from CBN’s successive reports from members of its MPC showed that between January and February 2022, the bank disbursed N29.67 billion for the procurement of inputs and cultivation of maize, rice and wheat – three crops that were of significant concerns for forex demand.

Meanwhile, ABP was conceived to create economic linkages between smallholder farmers and processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and ensuring food price stability. However, there has been wide spread reports of nonrepayment of ABP loans by farmers to CBN, with the farmers assuming it to be their share of ‘national cake.’

Indeed, there is no doubt that the inability of Nigerian farmers to repay their ABP loans could be attributed to re-curring cases of insecurity, flooding and COVID-19. Furthermore, a good number of the farmers had to pay extra for security on their farmlands owing to the rising insecurity across the country. Also, the issue of flooding, a natural disaster, as well as the global COVID-19 outbreak, had affected farm yields, farmers’ profit margins and their ability to repay the loans.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...