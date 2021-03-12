CBN’s maize intervention as catalyst for food security

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the release of 300,000 metric tonnes (MT) of maize into the market as an intervention to cushion the current maize crisis in the country. TAIWO HASSAN looks at the importance of this intervention towards the reduction in prices of the commodity and food security

With the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report of the country’s headline inflation rate for January 2021 at 16.47 per cent caused by a combination of underwhelming food production, higher energy costs, lingering foreign currency liquidity and heightened insecurity in major food-producing states, it is very germane that the price of commodities in the market be reduced, especially now that the country is approaching the Easter and maize planting seasons. Particularly, it has been lamentation among farmers, players and operators in the country’s animal feed value chain with the latest emerging from the South West wing of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN). The farmers said that failure by government to intervene in the lingering grain crisis would lead to loss of over five million jobs, a development that will be devastating to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and her employment rate. With this in sight, the need to savage the poultry sector has become a national emergency among government and agric stakeholders. To tackle the challenge, the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, emphasised that the apex bank would do everything possible to ensure price stability and availability of maize supply to the sector through intervention.

Averting food crisis

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had announced in January 2021 that about 300,000 metric tonnes of maize were ready for supply from strategic anchors under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), which would reduce the high price of maize from N155,000 per metric tonne. According to the apex bank, the planned release followed a move by the critical stakeholders working with relevant government agencies to halt the reprehensible and speculative activities of middlemen and bandits. It was expected that the price of maize would drop significantly, thereby increasing demand for the crop and ultimately enhancing the gains of maize farmers. It has now been confirmed that the release is on-going and some poultry farmers and association claimed they were paying and getting the cheaper maize. However, the apex bank’s announcement of the release of 300,000MT into the market as an intervention towards the crisis in the country has seen maize allocation in tranches. Particularly, last month, an allocation of 50,000MT went to stakeholders in the feed milling industry, where Premier Feed Limited is billed to receive 12,000MT. However, the programme is on-going and being executed through collaboration with players like AFEX Commodities Exchange Ltd, which are facilitating the release of the grains. Expectedly, the intervention in the country’s maize sector is part of CBN’s drive for price stability, especially considering the recent outcome of NBS’ report around food inflation being the key drivers of headline inflation in Nigeria. Again, the direct allocation and release of maize to key feed millers under the CBN’s strategic maize reserve programme is a much-needed intervention as it is helping to avert crisis in Nigeria’s poultry and animal feed value chain, especially as the country is approaching the Easter festive season and maize planting season. In addition, the intervention is further showing how CBN anticipated the looming crisis by acquiring rainy-day storage of grains, which they are now releasing in helpful tranches. Indeed, the challenges the country’s agricultural sector have been facing due to the shortfall of maize have been felt because it affects the food value chain in Nigeria.

Agric stakeholders’ comments

Encouraged by the apex bank’s move to release maize in tranches to local farmers in poultry and fish sectors, agric stakeholders have given their support, saying that it is coming at the right time considering the adverse effects of COVID- 19. Maize farmers under the auspices of Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) supported the apex bank’s intervention, saying it would bring the desired relief to poultry and fish farmers.

National President, MAAN, Dr. Bello Abubakar Funtua, in his view, disclosed that maize farmers would do all it can to bridge the deficit being experienced nationwide as it hope to boost its members cultivation at commercial level at this rainy season and maize planting season. Funtua explained that following the commitment and support of the Federal Government through CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) in the maize sector, the association is bound to meet its production target for maize. He said: “Maize Association of Nigeria restates its commitment to continuously support the Federal Government’s agricultural policies and programs geared towards ensuring Nigeria attains food security and food sufficiency in the nearest future. “Recently, the Federal Government, through CBN, announced 300,000MT of maize to be given to local farmers and our members in a bid to increase the demand of maize from local farmers and reassure poultry, animal husbandry and fish sectors of government patronage. “With this, the association would work assiduously to support maize farmers in the country with the best available inputs and needed technical support to boost maize farming following the deficit occasioned by the effects of the COVID-19, recent floods and drought in some parts of the country.” For Ayodeji Balogun, Chief Executive, OAFEX, by facilitating the release of the 300,000MT of maize, leveraging support from credible players in the ecosystem, including our team at AFEX, CBN will offer over 35,000 farmers and agro-processors a channel through which they can trade maize at a subsidised rate and thereby reduce the adverse effect of the maize price hike, increase local demand and improve farmers’ livelihoods. “With maize being a core food basket, the allocation of the commodity to smallholder farmers, prime anchors such as Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Flour Mills, Livestock and Feeds processors, will create a sustainable availability and pricing structure in the market, reducing maize prices and bridging the supply gap and scarcity in the national and local market regions.” Dr Opeyemi Agbato, an executive director at Animal Care and the Public Relations Officers for Ogun State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, said: “The direct allocation and release of maize to key Feed Millers under CBN’s Strategic Maize Reserve programme was a much-needed intervention. For it, we sincerely applaud their initiative. They made true to their words and pronouncements of release. It was unfortunate that the release coincided with a time when the prices of soy beans seeds (whose by-product a critical source of protein in poultry feed) experienced an astronomical increase, mostly due to rapid exportation. “Even though there is a dire need for foreign exchange in the country, Soy is insufficient for local use, current exportation is at the detriment of local livestock farmers, particularly poultry farmers. “We hope that in the future, more strategic holding and release facilities for maize would be made available in all regions for ease of accessibility and reduction in the cost of transportation. “With the current state of food security in the nation (skyrocketing prices of eggs and other essential foods), we hope that the price of subsequent maize release, if at all, would be further reduced to as low as N135-145/ MT or about 30 per cent to 35 per cent lower than prevailing prices landed to the consumers to force the drop in prices of maize and cost of producing animal feed and food. Nevertheless, we deeply commend the initiative as it kept many afloat.” General Supply Manager, Premier Feeds Ltd, Austin Daylop, said that key stakeholders in the feed milling industry were appreciative of the salutary impact from CBN has made and are hopeful for more interventions from relevant authorities to bring about a sustainable solution. Daylop stated: “We are encouraged with this intervention effort by CBN and have witnessed how it has helped to ameliorate rising market prices for maize. This is a positive start in finding lasting solutions to critical national concern. However, If we are going to really solve these food prices, we have to all come to the table and work for sustainable solutions.”

Last line

As other local maize farmers wait to get their own share of the 300,000MT, stakeholders believe that crisis in the country’s maize sector will soon be a thing of the past soonest.

Like this: Like Loading...